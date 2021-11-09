11/08/2021

On at 22:14 CET

Former Spanish international pivot Pau Gasol declared this Monday, in an interview with ., that after retiring from professional basketball it is not in his plans to train any team at the moment: “Little by little I am going to explore the way of working with a team or franchise, but more at the level of builder or executive than as a coach. Today, training I do not see it, because it would consume me too much time and it would not allow me to do the other things that I am doing“he explained.

Gasol affirms that he will continue making his life “on horseback between the United States and Spain“, and that is why he keeps all the options open:” I do not rule out working with a team in Europe, but it is a process that I want to continue exploring without haste “.

Although just a month ago he announced his retirement, the best Spanish basketball player of all time, seems to have adapted, at 41, to his new life away from the playing fields much faster than any other elite athlete. In addition, this December 12, it premieres on Amazon Prime Video ‘Pau Gasol: the important thing is the trip’.

The difficulty of leaving what you love the most

“The peculiar thing about my case is that I have spent more than two years thinking that retirement was imminent. Accept that I would not be able to play again for another minute on the basketball court, that depression is empty, it is something that I have already lived and managed during all that time. ” In any case, Pau Gasol acknowledges that “There are always days when you miss that adrenaline rush that competition gives: “I have been preparing and positioning myself for this moment. I have projects that excite me and I care a lot. I want to enjoy the next chapter.”

After leaving basketball, the schedule is more crowded than ever

And it is that, although he has hung up his boots, the life of the oldest Gasol still does not give him a break. “Now I am focused, above all, on our work with the Foundation (the Gasol Foundation, which fights against childhood obesity), in our teams and programs both in Spain and in the United States, and next week I am going to go to Los Angeles to do an event there, “he says.

Pau, focused on giving time to his family

Pau continues with his work as an ambassador, consultant and financial investor in the sports and health sector “betting on companies in which I believe”.

Nevertheless, the project he is betting the most on right now is his family, to which he wants to give top priority after leaving basketball: “In the end you can let go and have problems at home. I want to be a good family man. Take care of my wife (Catherine) and my daughter (Elisabet). And it is a stage that I am enjoying a lot because I can spend more time at home with them. ”