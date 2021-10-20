10/20/2021 at 7:18 PM CEST

Roger Payró

Espanyol is sweet. The good feelings that have accompanied him since the start of the league are now being accompanied by victories. They go two in a row and three in four games, all of them at home and with the common denominator of having defensive solvency as a flag. This mast is supported by Diego López. The Paradela goalkeeper, two weeks after his 40th birthday, lives an eternal youth and what is more important; it does so while maintaining its high performance.

“It is very easy to give an opinion from the outside and say that one no longer serves because of his age. It comforts me when after each game someone from the opposing team approaches to congratulate me regardless of the result because it is not easy at an age to remain a starter in a First Division team like Espanyol, but it is not something that is of great importance. It’s how lucky I am. Neither personally nor collectively do I set long-term goals. I try to enjoy the moment and I think that leads us to be in the best possible condition & rdquor;, he acknowledged at a press conference.

Espanyol is the fifth team, tied with Barça, that has conceded the fewest goals; Eight. Diego has received them in nine games, which makes him currently the Zamora of the league with a ratio of 0.89. “It is anecdotal although it is true that the performance is being very good defensively.. The team does not concede much and we all work to make it one of our pillars to get points & rdquor ;, he assured.

Not fitting in “is one of our hallmarks. If the balance with goals in favor is positive it is indicative that the team will be in the upper middle zone. It has always been like that, we had it very clear last year that this work is non-negotiable & rdquor ;, he added.

For now, Vicente Moreno’s team has settled in eleventh position with 12 points. It is closer to Europe than to descent. The Paradela goal is very satisfied, although he sent an ambitious speech. “We have a lot of room for improvement and some colleagues do not yet know the potential they have and what they can give. This team can give so much more. Let’s not put a ceiling on anything and be humble & rdquor ;, snapped Diego López, who believes that “we could have some more point, but we should not stop to see that but rather to value the ones we have that have cost a lot & rdquor ;. His formula for the future is clear: “Neither look back nor look very long term & rdquor;.

Compliments to Joan Garcia

If at the beginning of the month it was Leandro Cabrera who assured in an interview with ‘La Grada’ that “Joan García is a show & rdquor; and that “there is a goalkeeper for a long time & rdquor ;, today it was Diego López’s turn to praise his teammate under the sticks. “He has been in the dynamics of the first team for a long time and is living a learning period. We older are trying to teach him. THe will have the opportunity and it is an active future for the club. He has quality and mentality to play in the First Division & rdquor;, recognized the Galician goalkeeper when asked about the level of the 20-year-old goalkeeper.

Joan Garcia is already a regular in the sessions of the first team and also in the calls taking advantage of Oier’s physical problems. While waiting for his official debut under the orders of Vicente Moreno -who knows if in the Copa del Rey-, the Sallent de Llobregat already showed his skills in goal disputing two half parts in last summer’s friendlies in Marbella against Granada (1-1) and Cádiz (2-0).