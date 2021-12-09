12/09/2021 at 4:54 PM CET

English Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), that if he wins the Formula One World Championship this Sunday he will capture an unprecedented eighth title in the premier class, he does not consider this to become the most important moment of his entire career, he said on Thursday at the Yas Marina circuit that “He does not waste energy” in the conjectures around the resolution of the contest that will be decided between him and the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull) although he admitted that if he wins “it will be special for the team”, because some had deleted them at the end of anus.

“Would Special for the team, for everyone in there, because in the middle of the season some had already erased us; so if we make it it would be tremendous, for the enormous effort made by all, in what has undoubtedly been an authentic emotional roller coaster “, he indicated, during the official press conference of the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation), in which he appeared with his main rival, Hamilton, 36, who last weekend raised – in Jeddah (Arabia) – to 103 his own historical records of victories and ‘poles’ in F1, in which he would break in his favor, if he becomes to crown on Sunday, the seven-title tie that has joined the German Michael Schumacher since last year.

“I don’t waste energy thinking that the World Cup could be decided by an accident or things like that. I can’t control what is being said, what other people say or think. I come here to try to win and do my best.. I don’t waste energy thinking about the World Cup not being decided cleanly “, said Hamilton, twelve years older than his rival, who in turn aspires to win his first title in the honors division of motorsport: something that he will achieve if he is ahead of the English – or if neither scores – in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix , which will decide the contest.

“A few months ago we did not think of reaching this last race side by side in the fight for the title; so that in itself is something sensational, because we have culminated an amazing comeback. So I come here thinking about doing my best, without stopping in other things, “said the eccentric and spectacular Stevenage pilot, who explained that between Arabia and Abu Dhabi he spent a few days in Dubai, another of the emirates that makes up the United Arab Emirates United.

A spectacular comeback from Hamilton

“I was training a little and recovering for this last race,” said Hamilton, who after win the last three races -Sao Paulo (Brazil), Qatar and Arabia- It has turned the most disputed World Cup in recent years red hot.

The championship has been decided 28 times in the last race. But It had been 47 years, in particular, that two pilots had not been tied for the last test. It was in 1974, when the Brazilian Emerson Fittipaldi and the Swiss Clay Regazzoni arrived with the same points at the United States Grand Prix, that the World Championship was chosen in favor of the São Paulo driver, who was proclaimed double world champion on that occasion.

However, after lifting seven world champion titles, for Hamilton “This is another World Cup, I don’t see it as the most important; I focus on going out to win.” Regarding the previous controversies in the race between the English and the Dutch, the Mercedes driver hopes that the championship will be resolved on the track: “Hopefully the stewards are not necessary this time and that we have a good race; I’m here to do my best possible race, “stated Hamilton.

The Englishman admitted that in the heat of battle, everyone risks sometimes much more than they should: “Formula One drivers are a little crazy sometimes, because we always go full throttle; and sometimes we make risky decisions. “