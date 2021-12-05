Clay Guida at UFC Vegas 44

Clay Guida just beat Leonardo Santos by surrender at UFC Vegas 44 to once again get back on the road to victory.. Throughout his career the veteran fighter has done nothing but win again after one (or two) losses. The last time he achieved two consecutive wins was in 2017, and the previous time (then there were three) in 2011. Although to look at it in an even more positive way, in 2021 he has had three fights and has won two.

He has had 55 professional fights in his 18-year career, has entered the UFC Hall of Fame … Anyone would think that at 39 any fight will be his last. And perhaps it would not be wrong to do so. Actually, it can be said of any fighter considering the dangerousness of MMA. But in the case of “The Carpenter”, feels like a 21 year old wrecking machine. So he said in the conference after the event last night.

“Man, he hit me in the stomach with his big Brazilian foot. It was fun, brutal, painful. There are a lot of emotions, but my coaches told me about it. I was laughing, thinking, ‘This is not how this year is supposed to end.’ Not in front of the first crowd I’ve been able to fight since 2019, not in front of my parents, coaches, national television on ESPN. It was like, ‘Come on, Clay. Let’s go there’. We stayed calm and, like I said, I listened to my coaches. I could hear everything clear as a bell and they said, ‘He’s breaking down, he’s tired.’ And that’s what we did. I had to weather the storm.

“There is no such thing as stop fighting. I don’t know the definition of that, I don’t know the definition of ‘getting tired’ or ‘stopping’. We’ve stumbled into the cage a ton of times, but I’ve been with them (Team Alpha Male) since 2015 or 2016 and I just did full camps with them and we just keep getting better. They believe in me, I believe in the system and it’s true: you can teach an old dog new tricks. I feel like a 21 year old wrecking machineEspecially being around guys at the gym like Darren Elkins, Josh Emmett, Cody Garbrandt, Andre Fili, so many guys I’m probably forgetting names.

“Some of the older guys in the gym who keep defying the odds and still getting big, big wins. So I can train with them every day and with this group of guys that we have… if I can’t keep up with the youngsters from Team Alpha Male, then I know I’m in trouble. We keep improving. We just want to hit the gas, stay active, and there’s still a guy by our name. I beat him once, I’ll give him another chance. Nate Diaz, I know you’re out there. You can’t run, you can’t hide. I know you will decline the fight, you probably won’t even know that we want to fight you again. But if you ever want to do it again, buddy, I’ll give you a chance. Let me know”.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mmaunola

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mma.uno

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mma.uno/

