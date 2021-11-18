11/18/2021 at 18:52 CET

Artur Lopez

Mario balotelli it is slowly rising from its ashes in Turkish football. The forward, once an offensive reference of the Italian National Team, has scored five goals in twelve league games with Adana Demirspor. And ‘Super Mario’ hopes to continue the upward dynamic. In fact, in a connection to the Twitch channel Ocw Sports has already stated his intentions to return to the ‘Azzurra’ for the World Cup play-off, which takes place in March 2022.

Balotelli has confirmed the improvement in his state of form: “I feel good after the last two and a half years, and I feel ready to go back to the national team, it would be a dream.” The wayward footballer has also admitted conversations with the national team’s coach, Roberto Mancini: “We have an open and excellent relationship, he told me what he wants from me so that I can return to the national team. And I will.”

Despite Adana Demirspor striker ‘s goalscoring recovery, his figures are still far from those of his most prolific past: “Have I scored more goals before than now? With Nice well and then I had Marseille that did well there too. . The problems I had in Brescia, you know, there was a very particular president. I did half the season and the other I never played. That is why I started late with Monza and also the choice to go to Serie B making this attempt did not go well. Today I don’t think I will make that decision again. The last two and a half years have been difficult, it is normal for the scoring rhythm to drop. “At Nice, Balotelli reached his goalscoring ceiling, with 18 goals in 28 Ligue 1 2017/18 games.

On the moment of the Italian National Team, which unexpectedly drew against Northern Ireland and will have to face the play-off, ‘Super Mario’ does not understand the criticism: “There is one thing I have never liked in Italy. You win, but the first setback they throw you in the mud. A little optimism, huh?“. Nor would Balotelli see any incompatibility problems in a possible line-up with Lazio striker Ciro Immobile: “Due to my characteristics I could play in pairs with Ciro and everyone. “