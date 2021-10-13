10/13/2021

On at 20:38 CEST

The former French technician, Luis Fernández, has supported the nomination of Benzema and Lewandowski for the next Ballon d’Or. The ex-footballer has not bit his tongue: “In this edition we have to put aside the quality of Messi and Cristiano.” Fernández advocates a change in the voting system and questions: “Why give it to Messi for winning the Copa América?

The former coach, born in Spain, praises Benzema above the rest of the players: “Every Saturday is at the highest level, it makes a difference, it shows in the field, he is the only one who always contributes. “In the same way, he has elevated Lewandowski, the main favorite of the last edition of 2020, suspended due to Covid-19: “Isn’t it given for being Polish?”. In short, Fernández hallucinates at the voting system: “I would like to know how to vote, it is difficult to understand.”

Luis Fernández, up to date with the sports news in his country, praises a Benzema who places him above other stars such as Griezmann or Mbappé: “Benzema has turned the subject around. Since he has returned with France he has been seen with personality and character. French fans are in love with him because they see him play, they are more with Benzema than with Mbappé or Griezmann. “Even so, Fernández praises Mbappé: “He is very mature. He is going to spend a season with Messi and Neymar to get the most out of it. His relationship with Benzema is phenomenal, on and off the pitch.

Likewise, for the celebration of awards in which meritocracy prevails, the former PSG coach has proposed that “they choose ten winners of the Ballon d’Or and vote anonymously. Xavi or Iniesta they do not have the award, it is the theme of each year. Journalists who have not seen the games vote “.

Following Luis Fernández’s preferences for the Ballon d’Or, Benzema scored 23 goals in the last league and provided 9 assists as offensive leader of Real Madrid. For his part, Messi reached the 30 goals, along with 9 assists. When it comes to numbers, Lewandowski takes the cake with his 41 goals in the German Bundesliga, added to his 7 goal passes.

Regarding the recent edition of the UEFA Nations League, although Fernández is fully integrated in France, he acknowledges that the winning goal of the French country should not have risen to the scoreboard: “I did not understand that rule, what had to do Eric, there you have to whistle offside.” Moreover, the former technician admits that “in France many agree that the goal should not have been given. That law must be erased.”