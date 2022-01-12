Floyd mayweather, retired since 2017, He will get back in the ring for an exhibition fight on February 20. The evening will be Dubai and the rival has yet to be announced. Whoever stings to face the boxing legend is Money kicks, a billionaire influencer who has already started to heat up the scene. “I grew up with lions, I am not afraid of any human being,” he challenged.

His real name is Rashed Belhasa and he is a youtuber with more than 2 million subscribers. Eccentric like few others, he wants to fight against The Money and warned that he does not feel fear despite the clear sporting difference that exists between them.

He wants to confront Floyd.

“I never thought I would fight Floyd. He is the best fighter ever. When he was young, he used to collect his The Money Team caps! Mayweather’s team asked my team for a meeting. We think: ‘There is no way this can happen!’ On the same day of the meeting, I saw Mayweather say, ‘I would love to fight Rashed,’ and I understood that he was serious. “, he expressed in an interview with Sky Sports.

In addition, he was happy for the possibility of facing Mayweather, whom he idolized since childhood. “It’s an honor that he called me. I thought, ‘This is going to go viral!’ Mayweather is too fast. I need to be around and go crazy with him! I will not lie to myself. To enter the ring with him is an honor. I will do my best. “, He said.

He comes undefeated in boxing.

“You never know: any punch can land, and I have heavy hands. If you underestimate me? A punch can come. Anything can happen. I’m much taller than him. I’m getting there. Every day I’m learning. I’m still young, but I’m getting better and better “, he was confident.

Boxing fanatic, Money Kicks first ventured into it in 2021. He had two chances to show himself and did not waste them at all: both were victories, first before Ajmal khan and then against Anas elshayib. Will she have a chance to cross paths with Floyd?

Get back in the ring. (. / Issei Kato)

The unusual setting for the fight

Floyd Mayweather’s eccentric luxuries are tied to his sports career. On this occasion, the American, who retired in 2017 with a fortune in his pockets, He will get back on the canvas in a somewhat unusual setting. And of course, it will be in Dubai.

Between jewels and rubies, the place where Mayweather will fight will be, nothing more and nothing less, than the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah heliport. Yes, Floyd will box at the top of the famous sail-shaped hotel, one of the most expensive places in the entire Middle East.

Prepare a new exhibition. (. / Issei Kato)

Everything is ready, only the opening bell is missing. The fight will take place next Sunday, February 20 And, as Mayweather himself said in dialogue with FightHype.com, “It will not be the only event in Dubai during 2022.” Almost unsurprisingly, Mayweather himself expressed that both this and the other events he plans to do in Dubai, They will be “exclusive” and therefore very few people will be able to witness the fight live.

Although the battle is already a fact, it remains to be confirmed who will be Floyd’s rival this time. As reported by the Sky Sports chain, Money Kicks would be one of the names that itches to face to face the former American boxer.

