11/18/2021 at 15:08 CET

.

Former Spanish footballer and coach Juan Carlos Unzué expressed that never in his life “had he belonged to a team with so many colleagues & rdquor; and that although Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in Spain is already well known, it is necessary for “politicians to get down to work & rdquor ;, in the presentation of his biography ‘A full life’ (Geoplaneta) this Thursday at the Rafael del Pino in Madrid.

“We have colleagues who are confined and there are many others who want to encourage him and who want to show what we feel and what we think should change & rdquor ;, said Unzué, in addition to emphasizing that there is an approximate number of four thousand patients with this disease in the country .

The former goalkeeper of clubs such as Osasuna, Barcelona and Seville, also stated that the lack of aid hinders situations such as paying caregivers and the reforms that must be made in the homes of patients for their adaptation. “If we add bureaucratic stress to that, it turns out that we have to go through months through a medical court to be given disability,” he added.

“To the media, that you continue to give continuity to the diffusion, not only for me but because it shows what the collective feeling is. We have taken the first step and I think it was the basis, to inform & rdquor ;, highlighted Unzué ¡, who was also the former technical director of teams such as Numancia, Celta de Vigo and Racing de Santander.

Ramon Besa, one of the co-authors of the work, spoke about the situation of people with ALS and pointed out that “when a disease is typified as a minority, you are screwed & rdquor ;, in addition to urging people to“ join the anti-ELA team & rdquor; to disseminate what can be done and how to combat this condition.

The profits collected from the sales of this work will be used for ELA research through the Luzón Foundation, an entity that collects funds for this purpose and assigns them to scientific teams.

Also present at the event were Marcos Lopez and Luis Martin, other co-authors of the book, as well as the executive president of the Luzón Foundation, Maria Jose Arregui.