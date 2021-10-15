You wake up one morning, and you have a red eye. Or maybe both. Should we go to the doctor immediately, or is it better to wait? Let’s see what the experts say …

The human eye is a miracle of Nature. It is so perfect that, at the same time, it is also quite delicate.

The Red eyes they occur because the fine blood vessels that run through the white part of the eye, the sclera, swell or dilate. Some can even break.

exist more than 50 causes that produce these red eyes. Some are mild and do not have to be treated, but others can blind us if we do not go to the doctor immediately.

The MedLine Plus website, belonging to the United States National Library of Medicine, explains the causes of red eye, and what to do about it.

As we say, there are many different ways to cause that blood color in the whites of the eyes.

The main ones are:

Dry eye Too much exposure to the sun Dust or other particles in the eye Allergies Infection Injury Colds Coughing very hard, or straining Acute glaucoma: A sudden increase in eye pressure that is extremely painful and causes severe visual problems Corneal abrasions: Injuries caused by sand, dust, or excessive use of contact lenses. Inflammation Ulcers

If we have one or both red eyes, we must try to find out the cause. Sometimes it is obvious: something has gotten into our eye, we have an allergy, we have spent many hours watching TV or a screen (dry eyes).

Usually if there is no eye pain or loss of vision, nothing needs to be done. The eye will regain its whiteness in a few days.

Medical symptoms

When associated discomforts appear, you have to start worrying.

If we suffer from some of these symptoms, go to the family doctor or ophthalmologist:

Eyes remain red for more than 1 or 2 days There is eye pain or vision changes You take anticoagulant medications Feeling of a foreign object in the eye High sensitivity to light Yellow or greenish discharge from one or both eyes

Emergency symptoms

There are other causes that can be serious.

If you suffer from any of these symptoms, you have to go to the emergency room immediately:

The eye is red from a penetrating injury Headache appears along with blurred vision or confusion You begin to see halos around the lights Nausea and vomiting appear

In the vast majority of cases these are mild symptoms that do not have to be treated, or infections like the classic conjunctivitis, which requires taking medications or drops.