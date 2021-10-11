Jon rahm, number one in the world, appeared for the first time at a press conference in Spain after almost two years, this Tuesday after the presentation of the Acciona Open of Spain at Madrid Country Club. The Basque will participate in the Open, which takes place in October 7-10, with the aim of adding his third victory in this tournament to equal, among others, the three titles of Seve Ballesteros.

“Since December 2019 I had not been to Spain and it is what excites me the most, since being able to play in front of the Spanish public is very important and also with the added challenge of matching Seve,” said Rahm, before assuring that “it would be an honor to play a tournament with Rafael Nadal -recognized fan of this sport-, a great idol and someone to learn from “.

Rahm also recognized that he is living a year of conflicting emotions. “Missing the Olympics – for the second time in two months he tested positive for Covid – was a very hard blow. We have been a year with a little bit of everything. The Ryder Cup was not what we expected and as a team it was a bit hard to have a result like this I have been a year with many experiences but I think the good – winning his first Grand Slam in June, the US Open – has been better than the bad, “said Barrika.

Jon confessed that he always believed he was “capable of reaching the top of the international ranking. I confirmed it in 2015, as an amateur, when I finished fifth in the Phoenix tournament. I had confidence but that was the reality. Before I started my career. professional knew what he was capable of. ” His progression is leading him to be the main reference in Spanish golf.

“I don’t realize that, but it’s also difficult when I don’t live here. Maybe when you get to a certain level, or on social media, the impact is greater. Yesterday 30 seconds passed since I arrived at the hotel, I went for a walk, and someone recognized me, “he added. “I hope he transcends golf and is a reference, like Rafa Nadal, who is a great idol and someone to learn from. I don’t know if I will reach his level in golf as in tennis, but I hope I can be a reference for a child”, the Barrika one stood out.

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida (d), together with the president of the RFEG, Gonzaga Escauriaza (2i); the executive president of Acciona, José Manuel Entrecanales (i), and the golfers Jon Rahm and Luke Donald (c), during the presentation of the Spanish Golf Open,

Juan Carlos Hidalgo / .

Precisely about Nadal, who regularly goes to tennis tournaments with his golf clubs to play if the opportunity arises, Rahm admitted that he would like to play a tournament with him sometime.

Work, hours and humility stand out

“I would have loved to play with Rafa. He has ever had to play with athletes from other disciplines in other tournaments abroad and I see it well, as long as he does not remove a player who deserves it. It would be an honor. I was able to play once in Palm Springs, in college, and hopefully we can play again, “said Jon.

About his personal situation, Rahm said that “when you give everything there is nothing to reproach yourself. When I think of those moments, I think of the last twelve years, of the hours that I have put in to get to the top, and I know with a certain humility that I have come to the top. here for pure work. I have pride and humility, because I know what I have done but also what remains to maintain it “.

Finally, he acknowledged that if he could choose a tournament to win in the future, it would be the British Open in Saint Andrews (the 150th edition will be held next year at the Old Course). “There is no better tournament to win.”