Alejandro Fernández would launch one of the messages towards Vicente Fernández, the famous interpreter of “Like who loses a star“He moved everyone by dedicating a few words to his father, to whom he followed in the footsteps of music.

The singer, Alejandro Fernández, did not leave aside that his father’s health situation was “critical” so the “Mexican regional” would offer a few words to the call “Charro de Huentitán“.

I think this is one of the most difficult nights and I believe that love and music is medicine. I have always believed in miracles, commented “El Potrillo” in the middle of his presentation in the so-called “Colossus of Reform.”

“The foal“He remembered the moments in which his father would have been present on that same stage, and taking advantage of his presence in the forum of the National Auditorium, he exclaimed a prayer towards his father.

It was two days ago when the “son of Vicente Fernández“and María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, appeared on the same stage in which she shared a heartfelt message about her father’s difficult condition.

In the middle of the speech, a screen behind Alejandro Fernández Abarca showed a portrait of “Chente“, the act was reciprocated by those attending the musical event, who responded with fervor to the request of the” idol of ranchera music “who did not stop applauding.

The interpreter of songs like “I set out to lose you“,” What am I going to do with my love “,” My dear old man “, etc., he reiterated that the enormous affection that his fans profess, would reach Gualadalajara, to the hospital where the native of Huentitán, El Alto, was found, until the first hours this Sunday.

The audience shouted “Chente” in chorus while his son pointed the microphone towards his fans to catch his song.

The now famous 50-year-old artist met the dates agreed on in said site, the National Auditorium of Mexico City. Both on December 9 and 10, the artist asked for a prayer to the health of “Don Chente”, he commented at those moments:

We are going to need a lot of your prayers and your good vibes. Thanks to all the people who have been upset, family, friends, fans, for writing, for giving good vibes and hoping that my father recovers. We are also in that.

So far, Alex and Camila Fernández’s father and three other children had planned a presentation at the Telmex Auditorium in Guadalajara, part of the postponed dates of their “Made in Mexico” tour. The interpreter of “I dedicated myself to losing you” and “It makes me so much good” will return to his homeland on December 18 and 19.

During the first hours of this Sunday, December 12, it was reported that Vicente Fernández had exhaled his last breath, it was his wife, Doña “Cuquita” who accompanied him until the last moment.