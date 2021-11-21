11/21/2021 at 7:23 PM CET

Granada coach Robert Moreno asked to “forget as of now” the defeat suffered by his team this Sunday against Real Madrid (1-4) and to “think about the next” match, which will take place on Friday at Athletic Club in San Mamés .

“In the first half it was 0-2 fast, we were hopeful with 1-2, but the third goal has done us a lot of damage, and also the expulsion“Moreno commented at a press conference, who referred to the red one to Monchu, which led to his subsequent expulsion.

“I have been expelled because I have clearly protested. It is very difficult to whistle and they have interpreted it that way, but I did not agree, then I have lost forgiveness to the referee and little else. Likewise, the referee has seen something in the play that the rest of us have not seen, “he said about the action.

Regarding the clash, Moreno commented that they tried to “fight and maintain their identity” against “very talented players who make pressure difficult to overcome.”

The coach described it as “wonderful” that the fans ended up applauding his team and he thinks it happened because “the team has left everything with one less, has created chances and made an effort“, and added that” it is normal for Madrid to beat you. “

Granada coach He advanced that he will have to wait to see what the physical problems of Víctor Díaz, injured at the start of the 1-3 action, and of the Venezuelan Darwin Machís, who was not even on the bench.

“He had to leave the last training session due to discomfort and, given the risk of injury, I preferred not to have him on the bench because he could not use him either. Let’s see if he recovers and that way we have him available as soon as possible,” he explained about Machís.