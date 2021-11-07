11/07/2021 at 13:07 CET

.

Kenyan Samuel Kosgei, 35, who this Sunday, with a time of 2:06:03, achieved a new record in the men’s category of the Zurich Marathon in Barcelona, ​​has highlighted the way in which he studied the moment in which he sentenced the race .

“The Barcelona circuit is very fast and I had the patience to attack at the key moment, five kilometers from the finish line,” he declared after achieving victory.

A native of Eldoret, he has been very satisfied because his best personal time so far was 2h. 06:53, achieved in Dubai in 2016: “When I shot I felt comfortable. I knew I would lower my mark (he did it in 50 seconds ), but I didn’t expect to achieve the record. “

Kosgei recalled that in 2008 he was one of Haile Gebresselasie’s hares in achieving his world record in the Berlin Marathon (2h. 03:59). “That is something I was very proud of,” he concluded.

The 20-year-old Ethiopian athlete, Tadu teshomeSurprising winner in the women’s category, the youngest in the history of the event with a time of 2:03:23 and a new women’s record, she was also euphoric at the finish line.

“Today was my first marathon and I think that making my debut on a circuit as fast as this one has made things easier for me in front of the group of compatriots who have been at the forefront of the test,” he reflected.

“My mark in the half marathon is 1h.09: 09 and I have held the pace well. When I changed the pace and I was ahead I felt very safe and I saw that they did not follow me,” he concluded the long-distance runner, a native of Addis Ababa.