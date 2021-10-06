The American Chez reavie with a signed card of 65 strokes (-7), he became the leader of the Fortinet Championship, of the PGA Tour, by completing the first round and having a stroke of advantage over his compatriot Cameron tringale and the canadian Adam Hadwin (66, -6).

While Chilean Myth Pereira shared fourth place with five other golfers who finished the round on the north course of the Silverado Resort and Spa, from Napa (California) with a record of 67 strokes (-5).

Reavie was perfect in the first half of the round with five birdies and three more in the second, but bogey on par four of the 14th hole.

Rahm’s disease

But the great center of attention was placed on the Spanish Jon Rahm, world number one, who went out to compete despite being ill and finished with a record of 72 strokes (par) after making a couple of birdies and bogeys, which left him in position number 104, shared with 15 other players.

“I was having a hard time concentrating since I haven’t had anything solid since Tuesday morning,” said Rahm, who began feeling ill earlier this week and left the pro-am on Wednesday to rest.

The Spanish champion explained that he was feeling worse than when he tested positive for covid-19 in June and was forced to withdraw from the Memorial after leading with six shots in the third round.

“Much, much worse,” Rahm noted. “That Saturday I couldn’t have given you more diagnosis than maybe a slight cold based on what I was feeling that day. I would never have guessed it was covid. So yeah, I feel a lot worse now than I did, but I’m just as motivated to compete. “

After the disappointment at the Memorial, he won the US Open at Torrey Pines in June, his biggest win.

In addition, he already has the monetary title, the Vardon Trophy for the lowest scoring average and had 15 results in the top 10.

Rahm, who is scheduled to play next week at the Ryder cup on Whistling Straits, stressed that he is also motivated not to have been taken into account in the Player of the Year honors that went to the American Patrick Cantlay, who won the FedEx Cup after beating Rahm by hitting the Tour Championship.

“I played incredible golf,” Rahm said. “What could have been if certain unfortunate situations hadn’t happened, right? I could have had maybe one more victory and a chance to compete for a medal. Thinking that I could have been better just motivates me. I know I can improve.” .

Reavie’s triumph

Reavie worked his way to the top of the standings after bogeying his fifth hole. He birdied at 16-17 to get back below par, then broke into the first nine and finished with three straight birdies, including a five-and-a-half-meter putt that set off his best hitting repertoire.

“It was a somewhat slow start, but I told myself to be patient,” Reavie said. “I was able to hit a few fairways at the rear and give me a good idea of ​​what I could achieve in the end.”

As for the Latin American representation, in addition to Pereira, the Argentine Emiliano Grillo finished with 70 hits (-2) that placed him in the forty-first place.

While the Colombian Sebastian Muñoz He had a record of 76 strokes (+4) to go down to 149th place in the rankings.

