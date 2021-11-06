11/06/2021 at 17:31 CET

Adrià Leon

Without rivals he found Raul Fernandez on his way out to the track to contest Q2. The San Martín de la Vega rider dominated from start to finish while lowering his own time, already absolute record of the track. Remy gardner, who also had a good session after yesterday’s crash, will start second, just ahead of the Italian Fabio Di Giannantonio.

“Very happy”, these were the first words of Raul Fernandez after getting off his Kalex at the end of Q2. “The plan has gone perfectly, although everyone was waiting for me in the Pit Lane. I needed a free track, but the truth is that it worked well in most of the laps. This last part of the season has been great, especially in the last four races. I want to thank especially my team the work done, because in Misano I destroyed the bike and they have worked wonderfully to get everything ready again, “said Raúl, very grateful.

“It has been a few last laps very complete. I changed the tires between the first run and the second and we have been great. I still have some pain after yesterday’s heavy fall, but we will be strong for tomorrow. I’m sure a good race will come out “commented a very calm and temperate person. Remy gardner in the closed park.

An irregular Di Giannantonio completed the privileged positions, who returned to the sensations of Jerez or Austin. “It was not easy at all … in fact, it was also difficult yesterday’s day. There are things I can’t reveal, but the script is similar to Austin’s. I have recovered my riding and by consequences the sensations. Sometimes we do not row in the right direction, but when we do, we are the pilots most competitive in the category. Let’s see if we can keep it until the last day of the championship, “said the Gresini rider with great motivation, who will go up to the premier class next year.