Joan Barreda has seen his splendid comeback on stage tenth of the Dakar frustrated, after finishing third in the finish line and fourth overall, six minutes behind the leader Van beveren. With two days ahead to try to reach the end of the rally in Jeddah in the best possible position and to be, at the top of the podium, Torreblanca, he has made a miscalculation in his strategy not to open the track tomorrow, in the most decisive stage of this edition. He has exceeded the allowed speed at a point on the radar and that has led to a four-minute penalty, which leaves him fifth in the table, 10 minutes and 47 seconds behind the new leader of the race, the Frenchman Adrien Van Beveren (Yamaha) .

The play did not go as expected by the Honda rider, since when committing his infraction in the link section and not in the timed special, Barreda he has only penalized in the general classification and maintains his third place on the stage, which will force him to start ahead tomorrow Thursday if his team cannot get this decision revoked regarding the position of the day.

“Today’s was a complicated stage, with some navigational difficulty that forced us to go back a few kilometers. We have seen that there was also a lot of strategy and we have penalized entering a radar. There I was a bit confused and I lost my concentration because I did not know exactly how much the penalty was or how I had to play with the & rdquor; strategy, he explained Joan, who does not throw in the towel but is aware that in the penultimate stage it will be difficult for him to surprise his rivals: “We will try to stay focused one more day and give everything. You have to try to make that last effort & rdquor ;, he promises,

Barreda, who at 38 years old disputes his 12th Dakar, adds five retirements and no titles, despite being the Spaniard with the highest number of stage victories (29), four of the record they share Stéphane Peterhansel and Cyril Despres. Fifth place in 2017 is his best overall result to date and certainly does not reflect the speed and merits of a driver often weighed down by injuries. This year it has not been spared either. Since his fall in the fifth stage, Joan has run impaired by a non-displaced clavicle fracture, although every night his physios ensure that he recovers and feels the least pain when he gets on the Honda.