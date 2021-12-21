12/21/2021 at 7:42 PM CET

Jürgen Klopp exploded against the referee of the Tottenham – Liverpool, Paul Tierney, at the conclusion of the Premier League match. The ‘reds’ coach already reprimanded the refereeing team during the game, a constant in Liverpool games, as the German lives intensely every play from the bench.

However, this time he lost the papers. At the end of the game with a 2-2 draw that took Liverpool three points away from Manchester City, Klopp lashed out at Paul Tierney for his criteria with expulsions: “I have no problems with the referees, only you. You have never played football.”

Already calmer, although with the same indignation, the German coach justified his anger to Sky Sports. Although he understood the expulsion of Andy Robertson for a kick to Tanguy Ndombélé, he did not understand why Kane did not also head the way to the locker room after a foul against Roberton himself: “It’s red, no doubts whatsoever. It was purely coincidental that his leg was in the air, if he couldn’t have broken it. We have VAR and they decide to take a look at Robertson’s action again. Okay, for that we have it. But what did he do in that situation? He passed the same with the penalty to Diogo Jota “.

Klopp also blamed the referee for not awarding a penalty in an action in which Diogo Jota suffered a knockdown: “Mr. Tierney told me that Diogo Jota stops on purpose because he was looking for the foul. First of all, if you want to shoot you have to stop, no you can do both at the same time. He told me that he had stopped on purpose. Is incredible. He was in the best place on the field to see it and he didn’t whistle it. You will have to ask him what problem he has with me, “explained the annoyed Liverpool manager, who received a yellow card during the game for protesting.