Ana Obregon (66 years old) has turned his social networks into a window to the world in which to pay tribute to his loved ones, both those who are by his side in good and bad, as well as those he had to say goodbye to. Posts about your child Alex Lequio are the most common, photographs and texts with which the actress remembers her great love, who died on May 13, 2020.

But he also has a place for his mother, Ana María, who died on May 22 of this year. His loss was a hard blow for the presenter, who has remembered it on his Instagram profile when six months after his death. Beyond the photographs, in which the two women pose smiling for the cameras at different times in their lives, the attention is taken by the text, in which Obregón makes a great confession.

“Mom forgive me, because I have not yet been able to enter your duel“begins Ana, who recognizes that” there are times when it is necessary to make up reality because the body cannot bear any more pain. And I feel terrible … forgive me, “he asks his mother.” I can only tell you that I love you very much, that you have been and are the best mother in the world, but above all that the umbilical cord that unites a mother with her children never breaks, not even with death “.

A statement with two directions, because it is not something that she feels about her mother, also with her son. In fact, to say goodbye, she asks him a favor: “Take care of my son. I love you infinitely.”

As usual, Ana Obregón has accompanied her publication with the hashtag that has served to tag all her images and those of Alessandro Lequio (61) since his son passed away: #alessforever. But also with others dedicated only to his mother: # 6mesessinti and #mama.

Thanks to the unconditional support of her family and friends, the actress is creating a new routine in which travel and work are present. In fact, a few days ago she returned to Rome in the company of her great friend and representative Susana uribarri (56), who has not let go of his hand at any time.

The daughter of the mythical José Luis Uribarri has played a great role in Ana’s recovery. She has just returned to the Italian capital with her, where Ana assures that she finds great peace: “Something has the evening light on the Roman rooftops that it abstracts from my reality, where I am nothing more than a soul that connects with the history of everything eternal “. And he is also the one who managed to get the interpreter to present the Chimes last year together with Anne Igartiburu (52), a plan that, as announced last week, will repeat the next December 31st.

