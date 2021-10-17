10/17/2021 at 05:57 CEST

A 28-year-old from Barcelona has shaken the boxing world by defeating local Mikey García by majority decision in Fresco (California), one of the best boxers on the planet in the past decade who has achieved world titles in four different categories.

With a fast and intelligent boxing that bore the stamp of the corner in which his father Rafa commands, Sandor Martín went from less to more and ended up dominating In all respects the American, who between the year and a half that he had not boxed and the speed of his rival was always surpassed.

This time the judges made boxing great and they gave the star of the ‘show’ loser. And the Spanish also showed that he is as good with gloves as with the microphone in hand, although this time he did not dare with English.

“I’m always confident in my chances. I’ve been boxing since I was five years old and I couldn’t miss my chance. I have presented my letter to the world, “he exclaimed bluntly and with a trust for arrobas.

“I won a lot of rounds, because I kept working and I didn’t trust myself. I knew what I had. He had the heart, he had the head … he had it all for a great night! No Spaniard had ever beaten a world champion at four different weights and I have. Now I want more nights like this, “continued Martín.

Sandor threw more and better shots than the American

| TWITTER

As for the fight, the reigning European super lightweight champion revealed that one of the objectives “was to try to despair Mikey. He is not natural at this weight (he looked slow and a little over kilos) and we knew we could take advantage of my speed and my intelligence. “

“I want to thank Fresno for the love he has given me these days and Mikey for giving me this opportunity. He is a legend and for me it has been a pride to have shared the ring with him. It’s the greatest moment of my career. I always wanted to be here, I said I was going to do it and I have done it, “insisted a Sandor who was already telling SPORT that he was looking for goals greater than the continental title.

Finally, and although he admitted that his intention “is to return to 140 pounds (the super lightweight)”, he is willing to offer a rematch to the American. “He gave me the opportunity, why wouldn’t I give it to him. I couldn’t miss this opportunity. “