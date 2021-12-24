Related news

Ana Obregon (66 years) will live his most painful second christmas. Last May, a year after losing her son, Alex Lequio, his mother passed away, Ana Maria Obregón Navarro. The actress had to accept the departure of her mother in full mourning for the death of the young businessman, whom she remembered in an emotional publication on her Instagram account a few hours before Christmas Eve.

“Those white Christmases”, has been the title that the biologist has given to her heartbreaking post. A sentence that begins a sad text written next to a video in which a series of photographs take place that show Álex Lequio next to his mother at different stages of his life. “Yesterday I dreamed of those White Christmases… When you were still there and Dad entertained you while I put all your gifts in El Pino. I dreamed of the 27 Christmases that you have given me full of love and magic“continued Ana Obregón.

“And when I woke up full of sadness, pain and anger, I didn’t understand why you weren’t there … I didn’t understand why they teach us to count the minutes, the hours, the years, but nobody explains the value of moments to us”, has added the interpreter, who will not be able to enjoy the Holidays as in past occasions due to the absence of its great pillars. “Understand that I can not celebrate ChristmasI can’t really celebrate anything because I’m missing my mother and my son, the two people I love the most in the world. “

Although it is a very painful date, Ana Obregón has not lost the opportunity to congratulate her followers, to whom she has left an important reflection. “And yet I want to wish you all a Merry Christmas. That you value the moments with the people you love, may it never happen to you like me I have to dream of those white Christmas to continue living“, the actress has finished. To accompany the post she has made use of several hashtags full of feeling -Christmas, without you, moments, eternal and mother-. Also, the label that identifies most of her publications and those of Alessandro lequio (61) since his son passed away: Aless forever.

The collaborator of El Programa de Ana Rosa, in fact, has once again replicated this phrase in the comments of Obregón’s publication. Other well-known faces of our country have joined the messages, who have wanted to show all their support for the actress. The reactions of Paloma Cuevas (49), Rachel Perera (46) or Pastori girl (43).

Ana Obregón and Álex Lequio in an image shared on their Instagram profile. Instagram

Your return to work

Ana García Obregón will be one of the presenters that will have the most presence this Christmas on television. He has recorded a special program for TVE, which will be broadcast this Christmas Eve. In addition, on December 31st he will give the Chimes at the Puerta del Sol in Madrid together with Anne Igartiburu (52).

As reported THE SPANISH at the beginning of December, Ana I urgently needed to work and return to working life active after so long focused on her son’s cancer. “She has been saved by work, having an obligation to go out, get ready and put herself in front of the camera,” they commented to this newspaper. However, no

