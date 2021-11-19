11/19/2021 at 06:30 CET

Barça is making an excellent start to the season with his league leadership and his solvent move to the Elite Round of the Champions League despite the fact that the new coach Jesús Velasco made his debut in Palma with a defeat after having done just two sessions with the entire squad due to the World Cup dispute.

At 54 years old, the Toledo is convinced that can repeat in the azulgrana box the successes he achieved with Movistar Inter, who was twice champion of Europe and with whom he raised five consecutive leagues, among many other titles.

On the eve of the difficult league visit this Saturday to the track of ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida (4:00 p.m.), Velasco has shared a few minutes with SPORT to explain his feelings and be very ambitious and optimistic despite the fact that the squad is a bit short.

What is your assessment of your first three long months at Barça?

Well, as coaches we depend on the results, I think the balance is very good. It is being a very complicated season. With all the experience I have, I had never experienced something like this, with the issue of Covid, with the World Cup and now with the European four months later. All teams are on the same wavelength, but for a coach who is new to a team, this conditions his work a lot. The truth is that I did not expect these results and the club I do not know, but after training I see the team well and I see the players very involved.

Doesn’t this great start make you dizzy?

What people think to see interests me but it is not something that worries me, because I have my problems in here. And it doesn’t make me dizzy at all, because what I wanted we are doing. We have to speed up this idea of ​​working with the group a little, although it is true that we have burned many stages very quickly. From here on, I think the team still has an incredible capacity for improvement.

In what?

Throughout. In defense, in attack, in transition, in set pieces, in five to four, in coordination with goalkeepers … The players are very receptive and when you see that a person is involved and has a lot of interest in something, they do it better. than one that is not. In addition, I have people who know what futsal is about, they are great players and it is much easier that way. Another thing is that they would not have agreed with this game model. So there would be problems there, but I know that they agree with what I am proposing to them, because they are showing it to me.

Velasco, at the Ciutat Esportiva after Thursday’s session

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

He has always been a very perfectionist. Does this change over the years?

I always have my idea of ​​how I want the squad to play, but over the years I have become more Sancho Panza. When you are 20 years old you are Sancho el Bravo, then Sancho el Fuerte and now I am starting to be a little Sancho Panza, because I like to hear the opinion of the players, that they explain their feelings to me and if what I propose can be done and at what times … To get their involvement I am very interested in having them give me their opinion of all the phases of the game and now I am at that stage.

The good role of Ortiz at 38 just turned 38 is giving it more strength …

Man, Carlos Ortiz is not a relative of mine nor is he my friend, because he is a player on my team and I am his coach. Outside we have a very good relationship and surely the day I stop training we will be great friends, but now he knows who he is and what he is here for. Since we saw the possibility of his coming, he has shown to be very motivated. I know him very well, I have trained him for many years now in three different teams and I was convinced that it would work. And the club has also believed in him …

You believed because you believed …

Yes, of course. It’s what you say, you look at the card and it’s normal. I trained him last year in Paris, I think he is able to perform at his best and so far he has been. We hope that he continues in this line and that he responds that well in the decisive matches.

The Barça is working like a clock

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

When he played in January with ACCS at the Palau… did it cross your mind that you could sign for Barça?

To tell you the truth, voices are always heard.

Already back then?

Yeah right. Sometimes things come to you. In the end, our world is very small, but at first I thought that Barça wanted a Catalan coach. That is what I have always seen. In the history of Barça, I think I am the first coach who is not Catalan. So, I didn’t even think about it.

What led you to lower your cache so much and bet on Barça? Because everything was very fast …

Yes, yes, it was very fast. Well, many factors. The club’s project, the availability of facilities, the support for the coaching staff. I can’t tell you, but I have eight or ten people at my disposal. The first contact I had with Xavier Budó, who proposed the whole project to me and it seemed very good to me. It is true that I have won a lot, but that is not worth anything now. What is worth is from here on. If instead of five he had won 25 leagues, only the current one would matter.

Are you still looking forward to it?

All. The day I get tired I’ll quit, but for now it motivates me a lot to train a great squad at a great club like Barça, which has a second team in the Second Division, which is the dream I always had at Inter and that is why I have a lot to do with it. now have it. Here I have already found him and we are working very well with Xavi Closas. The team is having a great season and a good part of the team comes from the youth team. It was a bit of everything, also the challenge of training players like Ferrao, Dyego and Pito, meeting Sergio again, the theme of Dídac and Feixas, that I have never had goalkeepers with such quality with their feet. I would go player by player.

Has Lozano changed a lot compared to 11 years ago in Segovia?

It has been less good than it could have been so to speak, because if he had not had those injuries we would be talking about something much bigger. He has managed to maintain the spirit he had there with all the setbacks he has also had on a personal level. He continues to have that desire and that illusion and that is enviable with the clubs that have fallen on him. He is happy as an 18 year old kid and I am delighted with him. I squeeze him a lot and he gives me a lot, although sometimes he gets angry with me. You have to understand it to know where you can motivate it or you can stop it, because sometimes instead of motivating it you have to stop it.

Sergio Lozano is going through a very sweet moment

| JAVII FERRÁNDIZ

What is becoming clear is that he does not want to make him play closing …

It is that for me it has never been a closure! In the end the closing has to give balance to the team and he is an attacker. Physically he is very strong and at a given moment he can perfectly defend last, but if he has to balance he loses the path of the entire court, which is where he is comfortable and where he is lethal.

Doesn’t it scare you to aspire to fight for all the titles with a short squad?

What scares me is that they are going to give me the flu vaccine now (laughs). Not the rest, because it is a very good squad that we have to manage, because they come from the World Cup, they are going to play the European Championship and we have more burden than any team, but we have the great support of the second team that I trust a lot. Until Bernat Povill was injured we have seen that he can bring positive things to the team, and Victor has played and is training well. We will see when to make way for him and those that are necessary. I trust my coaching staff, I trust the club’s medical services and together we are going to give in on some things and demand on others. For now the relationship is excellent. It is clear that the squad needs some more left-hander, but he is responding well and shows that he is absolutely competitive, so I am not thinking about anything else. What may come no longer depends on me.

Do you know where Ferrao, Pito and Dyego are?

Right now? (for this Thursday) Well … they must be traveling back to Barcelona.

And how about having to face a match in Murcia with just one full training session?

It is a serious mistake by FIFA. The Spanish and the Portuguese played Monday and Tuesday, they traveled on Wednesday and this Thursday they have already trained. They will have at least two sessions to prepare for the game. That the Brazilians come back to you on Thursday and also quite crushed, because they have been very demanding matches in Morocco, in El Aiún, next to Mauritania, because it is not a receipt. It does not make sense, because the one that pays the players is the club and it is not the national team. UEFA would have to turn that around and demand that Wednesday be a travel day and not a match day.

Jesús Velasco, in the Ciutat Esportiva with SPORT

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

ElPozo, Jaén, Champions and Inter. To what extent is the visit to Murcia taken as a litmus test?

It is a litmus test like Manzanares was last week and Zaragoza and Jaén will be next week. All teams are complicated, but I repeat to the players that the important thing is us and how we face the games on an emotional and physical level, not who we play against. If the team is good we are favorites and normally we must win. If physically we do not arrive, then we will have to find a way to compete in the best possible way and that is what we will do on Saturday in Murcia.

Can you aspire to compete for all the titles with this template?

Fight we will fight for sure. Another thing is the priorities, which today are the regular league and the European Cup …

But a lot will be played in the Elite Round.

We play half the season. Without forgetting the regular league we have to get to Plzen as well as possible and that is the idea we have with Esquerdinha and with Povill. Let’s see how Pito, Dyego and Ferrao come back. And based on that we will see how we plan the matches that remain until the Elite Round. The objective is to reach these three games with the entire squad and from there, define the following objectives. The second team is there and if I have to pull from the quarry I will do it without any problem.