12/22/2021 at 10:12 PM CET

The exbase Jason williams, who played for the Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat and Orlando Magic, was the one who gave the assist to Pau Gasol for his first basket in the NBA and 20 years later he hopes that Spanish “can be here soon & rdquor; in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

“I wasn’t aware that I was the first player to give Pau Gasol the first assist until I saw him on social media a month ago. I did not imagine the career he has developed in the league And of course I hope he can be in the Hall of Fame soon & rdquor ;, he said in a virtual meeting with members of the NBA Spain Fan Club.

Jason Williams also shared a wardrobe with Marc Gasol in 2011: “It was an honor and a pleasure to play with the Gasol brothers, they are both great players. Pau Gasol is one of the best players I have played with, surely being one of the best 5, he commented.

“Playing with both of them made my base work much easier, two players with so much talent playing and understanding basketball in the right way and wanting to listen and learn & rdquor ;, he added.

The point guard also analyzed the change in the way the bases play in the NBA and pointed to his favorite player in that position today.

“Today’s point guards want to shoot and they want to score. If I had to pick a player, I would say LaMelo Ball; He has creativity and imagination, I see something of me in him. But, he is without a doubt a better scorer than I was, he will end up being a better player than I was and he really is one of the players that I enjoy watching him play & rdquor;, he pointed out.