11/02/2021

On at 13:38 CET

The Petronas SRT Team has released the pre-race statement this weekend at the Algarve GP where Rossi and Dovizioso They talked about their feelings before arriving at the Portimao circuit. Valentino Rossi had a great race at Misano, finishing 10th and setting a good pace throughout the weekend.

The Petronas man hopes to achieve a similar result in the penultimate round of the championship. MotoGP repeats in Portimao and on the first round Rossi had a good feeling and struggled to get into the top 10 until he crashed: “Portimao is a difficult track and has very particular characteristics that no other circuits have. The first of the two races this year was not so bad for us, since I was able to break through to get into the top ten. Unfortunately, I fell “recalls the Italian.

Now he arrives at a somewhat calmer emotional race than Misano’s, where he said goodbye to all his fans and the one that awaits him in Valencia, which will be his last MotoGP race. Rossi is confident that he can have a good race and be competitive: “The objective of this weekend is to try to make a good race and to open space towards the front. I had a good feeling there, especially on Sunday, so I hope we can be competitive and repeat a great result like the one we achieved last time in Misano “explains Petronas.

Dovizioso: “I hope to take a step forward, it is difficult to fight right now”

Andrea Dovizioso will face his fourth race with the Yamaha this weekend, he did not race on the first round in Portimao and his last experience on this unique circuit is with Ducati, a motorcycle completely different from the M1: “The Algarve Circuit is very unique and the truth is that I don’t know what it will be like with the Yamaha, especially since we are still learning new settings with the bike “explains the Dovizioso.

The conditions at Misano did not help Petronas to feel comfortable with the bike but his goal is focused on continuing to improve with the bike: “I am very interested in seeing if we can be more competitive in Portimao, because in Misano we did not have the possibility of being it with the changing conditions of the track. I hope to take a step forward because it is difficult to fight right now. I also hope that we have good conditions in free practice, because it we need to keep progressing and complete more laps with the bike “concludes Dovizioso.