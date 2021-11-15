11/15/2021

On at 17:37 CET

Serbian Novak Djokovic, awarded this Monday for ending the year as number 1 in the world for the seventh time, He assured that he hopes to continue playing “for a couple of years” and to continue beating historical records.

“It is one of the most difficult things to achieve in our sport. You have I play very well constantly, on all surfaces, I am very proud and I share this trophy with my family and the people who helped me to be here, “said Djokovic after beating Norwegian Casper Ruud in his debut at the ATP Finals in Turin.

“When I was five years old I saw (the American) Pete Sampras win Wimbledon, it was the first image I saw of tennis and I fell in love. I asked my father to buy me a racket and now I got over him, I won this trophy seven times, one more than him, and I am very happy. We are not rivals, we always had a good relationship, he gave me a lot of advice “he continued.

Djokovic was awarded on the Pala Alpitour track in Turin for finishing by seventh season as number 1 in the world ranking, which is an absolute record in the history of tennis. The Serbian tennis player still has no plans to put the brakes on his award-winning career: “The dream continues and I hope to play tennis for another couple of years.”

The Serbian, winner of 37 Masters 1,000 titles, won three Grand Slams and touched the historic fourth at the US Open, when Russian Daniil Medvedev prevented him from reaching a feat that was last recorded with Australian Rod Laver in 1969. The current world number one has equaled the 20 Grand Slam mark set by Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal previously.

“Italy is like my second home”

Djokovic, 34, also expressed his joy at competing in Italy, a country that he has always praised throughout his career: “It is a great feeling to return to Italy, Every year I participate in the 1,000 Masters in Rome, but this time the Masters of the best eight in the world returns to Italy. This country is like my second home. I played a lot in Italy, he had Riccardo Piatti as a coach in the past. “