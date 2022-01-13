01/13/2022

On at 12:08 CET

Cristiano Ronaldo detailed his intentions this season and said that does not agree to be left out of the top three in the Premier League.

United have had a difficult start to the season that has ruled out of the title fight, since it is 22 points away from Manchester City, and its main objective is to get into the positions of the Champions League. “I don’t accept that our mentality is less than getting into the top three in the Premier League,” Cristiano said in an interview with ‘Sky Sports’.

“I know the way to change things, but I will not tell it because it would not be ethical”

“It’s a new year, a new life and I hope United can be at the level that the fans deserve. I know that we are capable of changing things. I know the way to do it, but I’m not going to tell it because it would be unethical “, he claimed.

Cristiano, self-critical: “We can do better, I’m not here to fight for sixth or seventh place”

“What I can tell you is that we can do better. All of us. United is here to fight for important things, so we have to change. I don’t want to be here to fight for sixth or seventh place. I’m here to compete and win “, added the Portuguese.

Return to the Premier against Aston Villa de Coutinho

This week, United switched to FA Cup fourth round after eliminating giving a very poor image to the Aston Villa. This Saturday they will meet again with those of Steven Gerrard in the Premier League. “I think we can compete, but we are not yet at our best level. There is a lot of room to improve and I think that, if we change our mentality, we can achieve great things “, he pointed out. Philippe Coutinho’s debut, on loan from Barça until the end of the season.

“Rangnick still needs time”

About the German coach Ralf Rangnick, the substitute for norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjaer On the bench, Cristiano said that, since his arrival, he has changed many things, but that need time to “implant his ideas in the players.”