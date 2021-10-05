As happened in the first landing of the Matchroom developer in the city of Barcelona, the Hotel Alimara has hosted one of the events leading up to this weekend’s great boxing evening in the Catalan capital, which is again held in the Palau Olimpic Vall d’Hebron.

For him ‘DAZN set The main fighters who are going to delight fans of the noble art of the ring this Saturday have paraded at the Hotel Alimara, in a virtual press conference attended by MD.

The boxers of the evening

These are the most outstanding reactions of the boxers:

Christopher Lorente

The Spanish featherweight champion meets Colombian Anuar Salas

How it arrives: “I am looking forward and I want to reach high shores, the rival will make a fight that will suit me, but this is the perfect moment to show my worth and make myself known to the world. I was 100% fighting hard “

Kiko Martinez

‘La Sensacion’ Martínez faces Honduran Jayro Durán:

How it arrives: “I arrived very well. I always prepare well. I take care of myself all year long, not just when I go to fight. The only thing that excites me in this life is fighting and my daughters. I am very happy and excited “

The unfair loss to Zelfa Barrett: “I am a person who in my career has had ups and downs, and that has taught me to be patient. I’ve had to fight a lot outside my house. When something bad happens to me I always look at the positive from the bad. I felt good again fighting against an opponent younger and bigger than me. They themselves were not proud of the victory, and that means that something is happening there “

Possible rematch with Barrett: “Now I want to focus on Saturday. I have to fulfill my commitment on Saturday in case I want to fight him again. Everything is on track for me to win again on Saturday. I am focused on this fight because I know that afterwards great things will come out. “



Attitude against the rival on Saturday: “I’m going to go out to fight in peace. I know that he is a very strong opponent and that he has a large number of KOs. I cannot neglect myself, since they are rivals that can get me out of being world champion again “

Mary Romero

The Murcian defends the crown of the super Frenchman against the British Amy Timlin

How it arrives: “The preparation has gone very well, with great enthusiasm. And it’s going to be a great show. Being here is a dream. Getting here is a dream. To fight with Matchroom is to be with the greatest and it is a dream “

Rival danger: “I do not see danger, for me it is an opportunity. Once we are in the ring the dangers will already be seen “

Favorite?: “I have no pressure, I am relaxed and I want to get in the ring. I train to fight and I can’t wait to fight her “

Kerman Lejarraga

Morga’s ‘El Revólver’ seeks the first super welterweight title against Frenchman Dylan Charrat, after his debut at this weight in the city of Barcelona in September 2019

How it arrives: “I’m looking forward to it. It was a change (in reference to the change of coach and team), in the end I lost the illusion for boxing and needed a change in my life, I decided to change coach and team, with the illusion of losing weight and fighting “

Rival: “It’s a challenge for me to fight a boxer like Dylan. He is undefeated, he moves very well and is a motivation and an illusion. I really appreciate it and I’m looking forward to it “

The presence of the public in the stands: “The truth is that the people who come from Bilbao to see me and cheer me on with enthusiasm and enthusiasm are incredible and this is the drive that I lack”

The importance of combat: “Yes, it is the most important. I have 34 fights. He is undefeated and this is my fight for me “

Barcelona: “They treat me like home. My city is Bilbao, but Barcelona is my second home and I am very comfortable “

Dylan: “I expect a great fight. It has been a long process since 2019 that has had to fight inside and outside. I have great respect for Kerman and I really want to face him “

Dylan: “I am prepared for both a tactical combat and a more aggressive combat”

Dylan: “If I had liked fighting in France more? More or less I don’t care. The ring is going to be the same and I am proud to be part of this agreement between Martchroom and DAZN ”.

