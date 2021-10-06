Related news

Michael Jordan has the honor of being the idol of millions and millions of people in the world. In fact, many started playing basketball just because of his influence and because of seeing him work wonders on the most important courts in the world. Some of those guys now drink the NBA, considers it as the best league on the planet and some like Lebron James they have even worn his bib in his honor.

However, even the greatest idols in history also look at other great athletes. And Jordan himself does it as he has confessed in a very intimate interview with another superstar such as he is. Stephen Curry. The legendary player of the Chicago Bulls He has spoken about one of his great passions, golf, and has confessed himself an admirer of one of the best in the world, the Spanish Jon rahm.

“He has a good swing, I love his style and he also shows his emotions. He is also playing very well right now.” Not just anyone says it, since Jordan during his best time came to have a handicap of 1.2, which would have given him to reach professionalism if he had wanted.

Jon Rahm at the . Ryder Cup

He no longer has the same level, but he does preserve intact this passion for a sport that is in luck in the American country. USA has just been proclaimed champion of the Ryder cup after sweeping the European team and Jordan has witnessed luxury, since he was present in the same field of Whistling Straits. There he has confessed to Curry his love for Barrika.

Of all those present in Wisconsin, Michael was clear who his favorite was. He competed on the European team and spoke Spanish. De Rahm envies his style, technique and quality and also loves how he is able to bring out his emotions in the most important moments of his matches.

Passion for golf

Jordan has also confessed to the player of the Golden state warriors how he discovered his passion for golf: “I entered golf mainly because from a competitive point of view, for me, it is the most difficult game to play. In basketball I can always respond to an opponent either on defense or offense, but in golf, it’s like playing in a mirror. For a competitive person like me, this is what keeps me sane. When I quit basketball, golf was enough to keep my competitive fire going. “

Michael Jordan, in a 2020 . file image

Whether playing basketball or golf, Michael Jordan has confessed to Curry what one of the things he hates most in life: defeat. The ’23’ cannot bear to lose, something that he has always taken very badly: “I hate him. There is no more. But I also respect him, because losing is part of winning. You will never win alone. You have to lose and then win.” Now it is known from one of the best athletes of all time how great is his passion for golf and, above all, the great admiration he feels for Jon Rahm.

