12/09/2021 at 18:38 CET

Barça power forward Nikola Mirotic acknowledged this Thursday, in the preview of the Euroleague match against Real Madrid at the Palau (21.00), that he “loves to play big games” as a classic against the white team, but that “we must not obsess over it”.

“I love playing big games, against Real Madrid they are always important. You want to play well, but you don’t have to be obsessed. It will not be the first or the last game that I play against Madrid, “said the Spanish-Montenegrin player.

Mirotic predicted that this Friday’s classic will be “a 40-minute game” that will probably be resolved in the last quarter and he stressed the importance of Barça taking to the court “with great character and physically at the height” of such a demanding match.

Many casualties

The power forward of the Barça team acknowledged that in the face of the casualties dragged by the squad, he feels the responsibility to act as a benchmark: “Being one of the leaders I need to be an example, to take a step forward. It is something that we are all doing.We all know the importance of the moment and we are contributing. “

The Spanish-Montenegrin avoided answering if he is living his best season since he arrived at Barça, already that “it is not how you start, but how you finish”, but he did admit to being “contributing this year in more aspects that are not offensive”.

“The most important thing for me is continuity, being constant and contributing to the team every day. That doesn’t mean scoring 20 points every game. It is showing character, not lowering your arms. I am very confident and physically well, “he said.

The fans, key

Likewise, the Barça star highlighted the importance of the fans in a game like this Friday: “This year it has been seen, especially in the important games, how people are involved. For us they are one more player. We want people to come and support us as they have always done. “

Finally, Mirotic recalled that when he first faced Barça’s new signing, Dante Exum, both playing in the NBA, what surprised him the most was his “brutal explosiveness” and that in the first training sessions “he has been seen that He still has that change of pace. ”