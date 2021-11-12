11/12/2021 at 18:18 CET

The former WWE World Champion, Bobby lashley, attended SPORT in London before taking part in the Supershow held at Wembley.

Q: WWE is coming ‘home’ to the UK. How does it feel?

A: It’s great. We had the opportunity to go to Saudi Arabia recently and I think it is essential to get closer to the fans. We have to get back to normal. We have to put on good shows again. We love the fans and they love us. And that’s why we have the best ‘shows’, because the fans are there with us. And go back to the UK & mldr; They are loud, energetic, and it is only positive to be able to be here.

Q: Big E took the title from you and you face him again & mldr;

A: I need that title back. When you get that title it changes your life, and it changed mine, completely. And I want that title more than anything in the world. I think Big E is a good boy but I would stab him in the back if I had to to snatch him away.

Q: How would you describe your year?

A: It has been crazy but at the same time it has been a good year for me.

Q: Any message for Spanish fans?

A: I am an absolute fan of Spain. My family is from Panama, a Spanish speaking country and everyone in my family speaks Spanish and I have friends from Spain in my city. Everybody talks about it and is excited and I can’t wait to be there. As I said, I am ready to go back to normal, to see the fans again and do the shows. Hopefully we can do it in Spain, that we can see the country that is beautiful, with great people.