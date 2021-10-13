The Gran Canaria Rafa cabrera arrive at Real Club Valderrama with a new sense of confidence to seek their second consecutive home win on the occasion of the Estrella Damm Andalucía Masters. Cabrera ended Sunday at the Villa de Madrid Country Club to a four-year streak without a title when he lifted the trophy at the Spanish Open, defeating in a tiebreaker Adri arnaus, which was worth adding his professional national championship to the amateur title he had won in all amateur categories, from U-7 to U-18. And he never doubted that he would win again, despite having fallen to 231 in the world rankings, and having lost the PGA Tour card, before lifting the trophy in the capital.

“It was a very, very special week,” Cabrera said at a press conference on Wednesday. “It is a trophy that I really wanted to win. For us Spaniards, at the national level it is the most prestigious event that can be won. It is, without a doubt, like a fifth ‘major’,” he added

“I have never thought that my winning career would have ended. I am always working, trying to win more often”, then highlighted the Maspalomas, who will play the first two days with his friend Jon rahm and English Matthew itzpatrick.

“I am aware that some think that I should have won more, but my career has not been like that. I am working to try to win more often. Last week it will help me to gain more confidence in my game and in my mind”, Rafa pointed out.

Now Cabrera faces one of the most demanding tests in world golf, as he plays this event (he was 19th in 2011) for the first time in a decade, on a course rich in history. “It is almost like the Augusta in Europe. It is one of the most intimidating golf courses, if not the most intimidating, that I have ever played.”

For Rafa “the blows do not have to be good, they have to be perfect. Or as close to perfection as possible, because the margin between a great blow and a bad one is very, very narrow. You have to be at the top, at the better level. Whoever wins this week will earn the respect of the players because we know how difficult this tournament is. You can’t be lucky in this field. You have to play very well, “he stressed.

Finally, he spoke about what Valderrama means for Spanish golf. “All Spaniards, or my generation, have seen this course on television: the Ryder Cup, the Volvo Masters, the American Express World Cup. It is a course that until you lift the ball on the 18th green there is nothing guaranteed. It would mean a lot. win here. There have been several Spanish players who have been successful here. My friend Sergio (García) loves this place more than anyone. I think this place was built for him because he has done very well here, “he concluded.