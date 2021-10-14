10/14/2021 at 6:23 PM CEST

Jon Rahm’s face just a few minutes after finishing his turn was a whole poem. Few times had he been seen with such a serious and concerned face. And it is that the procession went inside, aware that their options to continue in the tournament hang by a thread. His return of +7 and in Valderrama left him touched.

“Everything has gone wrong, although I want to continue in the tournament, obviously & rdquor ;, he said after asking him about his options. “I practically no longer have the margin of error peror I see it still feasible, I can’t tell you anything else & rdquor ;, I commented to SPORT.

And it is that Jon recognized that the wind had made it very complicated, but he did not want to attribute his return to the God Aeolus. “With this wind it is not easy at all and it makes everything difficult and in a field like this, but if someone has to blame the bad result, it is only my & rdquor;” said the Barrika.

“I did not flip”

When it comes to thinking about something positive throughout the morning, he acknowledged that “it is quite difficult, hot. I do not know what to say. I I am happy that I did not throw the lap after such a high result. Having saved two or three shots can help me in the end to be inside the cut on Friday & rdquor ;, he commented.

He doesn’t remember such a bad lap, although Olympia Fiels came to mind, in Chicago “where I did a +5 and a +1, although in that tournament there was no & rdquor; cut, he assured. “The truth is that this result tastes bad for me, for my game, since it is a field that I like, but today it has not given me a single & rdquor;, the Barrika sentenced.