Alfonso Cuarón is one of the most recognized film directors, not only in Mexico, but internationally. His fame and success have been consolidated by various titles that packed the box office nationwide.

And your mother too, Niños del hombre, Gravity and Roma are just a few films that have led Cuarón to be considered one of the best cinema directors in the country. Also, the latter made him the recipient of one of the most desired awards in the film industry worldwide. However, outside of these titles, there is one that led the Mexican to direct a cast full of actors from the United Kingdom.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azcaban was the film with which Cuarón had the opportunity to be in front of the command of Emma Watson ((Hermione Granger), Daniel Radcliffe (protagonist of the saga), Gary Oldman, Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Michael Gambon, Tom Felton, Alan Rickman, among others.

Last Saturday, January 1, Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts was launched on HBO Max in celebration of the New Year and the 20th anniversary of the film franchise based on the books by JK Rowling, so, in said material, the presence of the Mexican could not be absent.

During his speech, Alfonso Cuarón spoke about the essence of the film, the development of the actors in terms of their characters and the challenges involved in being the director of one of the installments of one of the most important franchises in the world.

“At Azkaban it’s about growing up. They are crossing the threshold between childhood and adolescence. In the first two, Harry is still a child. There is greater optimism in the general tone. Do not abstain, when he turns 13, there is a great cloud that covers everything around him and we wanted the style to convey that feeling, “said the Mexican director.

Despite the fact that the third installment of the franchise was not one of the highest grossing, because, according to the news portal Expansión, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 raised, worldwide, USD 1,341 million Dollars; It caused more impact on fans because it revealed more details about the parents of the character played by Daniel Radcliffe and made new elements in the plot and characters.

“The descriptions of the dementors are very dark and I wanted to convey that feeling that the dementors were devouring all energy, that they were devouring all of Harry’s essence, but I think the most important thing was Dan’s performance,” Cuarón said.