12/14/2021 at 12:42 CET

Ana Lucas

Handcuffed and taken from the prison, where he is in provisional prison, the young man who in the summer of 2020 was taken to the City of Justice of Murcia he stabbed his father in a portal of Murcia. An individual who this Tuesday said that, on the day of the crime, “I kind of left my body.”

The boy, who is unimpeachable due to his mental illness, is accused of one crime of murder and two of threats. For the first, the parties have agreed to spend a maximum of 18 years in hospital; for each of the seconds, one more year. Total, two decades locked up in a mental hospital. It is the agreement they have reached, despite which the oral hearing started on Tuesday, in the assembly hall of the judicial complex.

“What there is here is not a criminal: it is a person who is seriously ill& rdquor ;, stressed the prosecutor in his speech. And it is that the boy suffers a mental disorder with psychotic symptoms since childhood, so he is not responsible for his actions.

In his statement, the young man, who is now 35 years old, spoke of how, in his childhood, he suffered bullying at school and referred to the problems he had with his parents and sister.

“Comparing my symptoms with those of schizophrenia, I did not agree very much & rdquor ;, declares the boy

He said that he came to be going to the Román Alberca day center, but that “My decision was to stop the medication & rdquor ;, since“ I had many attempts to suicide& rdquor; and it wasn’t working for him. “Comparing my symptoms with those of schizophrenia, I did not agree very much & rdquor;, he confessed in court. The prosecutor, in his letter, is clear that the young man “on his own account, had self-diagnosed of post-traumatic stress disorder due to detachment from the father figure and to certain episodes of bullying that he had suffered in childhood.”

He admitted that he came to think that his father was “the culprit of all my ills”. He also regretted that “then I I had no friends, weekends were bad for me & rdquor ;, while with his parents “there was no relationship, he did not speak with them & rdquor ;.

The day that the doctor, brother of the then Regional Health Councilor, found death it was not even eight in the morning when his wife called 112 to alert that the man was lying dead, stabbed to death, on the portal of the property, on Infanta Cristina street in the Murcian capital. An ambulance was mobilized to the place, whose health workers could only certify the death.

“I threatened the neighbors and my own parents a lot. I said: ‘I’ll cut your neck'”

The suspect was arrested shortly after in Hellín. He himself called Emergencies to say that he believed he had killed his father, but he was not sure, police sources explained then. The call came from the Talave reservoir area, in the province of Albacete, where the boy had driven in his own car after committing the crime. “I left the bag on the ground, I went to them and obeyed their arrest warrants,” he said on Tuesday about the time of his arrest.

“I lost my sense of reality”

Asked about the day of the events, the young man, very serene, said that “at that time, I I threatened the neighbors and my own parents a lot. It said: ‘I’ll cut your neck’. The noise from the neighbors put me on alert, it was not normal. “” I found myself against the sword and the wall and, seeing myself cornered, I lost the sense of reality“, he manifested.

“I saw no other way out than to kill my father. I knew that this was bad for everyone, that I would go to jail. He was in a state of such aggressiveness that he believed he was even going to attack someone. “” Anyone passing by on the street? “, The prosecutor asked.” Correct, “remarked the young man.

“When he was badly injured, I took the knife and stabbed him several times”

The day of the crime “he came down the stairs, He asked me what I was doing there, I kind of left my body and went directly to him with the triangles: I started attacking him, he started screaming and tried to defend himself. “” When he was badly wounded, I took the knife and stabbed him several times, “he said, adding that”I at that moment was an explosion of rage“” It was very hard, I saw a lot of blood and my father falling, but I was so full of anger that I was going to leave, but I came back and kicked him. “

What the Prosecutor’s Office says

The Prosecutor’s Office points out that “in essence, the accused suffers from a severe picture of mental illness, with a complex diagnosis that is situated between paranoid schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, personality disorder and, in progression of all the above, a syndrome of Persistent Personality Transformation after psychiatric illness. Such a painting debuted with the first symptoms at age 11, continued later in adolescence and adulthood and is characterized, in addition to the general symptoms of the disease, by the appearance of night crises, between depersonalization, anguish and the psychotic, by the null awareness of the disease and by a delusional clinic with ideas of reference and prejudice, with schizoid and narcissistic traits due to the non-acceptance of the limitations of the disease “.

“Consequently He outright and outright rejected pharmacological therapies and psychological support of all kinds that the doctors who have treated him suggested and, when he did any of them because it seemed novel, attractive or hopeful, he ended up abandoning it because it did not give him the results he expected. The defendant was convinced that his parents and sister, all three of them doctors, influenced and predisposed the professionals who treated him, and interposed themselves in the therapy that, in his opinion, was good for him, so that he could not be happy, “he says. the Public Ministry.

“I am much better”

“I had an assumption that there was a good chance that he would die: the wounds were logically serious “, recalled the young man, about the moment in which he left his father in the portal, badly wounded and bloody.

“I am much better now: I am medicated with antidepressants and anxiolytics. Now I am stable, within my well-being, I act differently“, explained the boy, who is admitted to the Nursing module of the Sangonera prison. The prosecutor told him that he sees it balanced and he said yes.” You don’t know what I’m happy about, “celebrated the representative of the Public Ministry.