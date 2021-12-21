12/20/2021 at 18:48 CET

The New York City was crowned as MLS champion for the first time in its history, the club, owned by City Football Group is very close to Manchester City. This is why in recent times there has been much speculation about a possible arrival of Josep Guardiola to the New York team. The arrival of the Catalan coach to the Big Apple, seems still far and complicated, which does not seem so difficult, is Jack Grealish’s landing in America.

The Birmingham native has been asked about MLS, one of the hottest championships in the world of football: “I already told my father. I don’t know what we were talking about, but definitely, playing in the United States is one of my dreams. It is a country that I have always liked and MLS is standing out a lot in recent years“. The one from City would be delighted to follow in the footsteps of his idols, David Beckham, Steven Gerrard or Frank Lampard, who played in The Angels or in New York.

Grealish already knows first-hand what it’s like to play in the United States, Carles gil, his former partner in the Aston Villa, is showing a fantastic level in the New england revolution: “He had a great season this year. I follow him on Instagram and I am up to date with what he is doing. I know he had a very good campaign with New England Revolution and he is the captain. Seeing how much he is enjoying there, I definitely see myself playing in America one day. “

Grealish came this summer to a Manchester City willing to pay £ 100 million for him, now a few months later, English is still looking for its best version with the cityzens, with whom he has only scored three goals between all competitions.