The Andalusian golfer Miguel Ángel Jiménez (Málaga, 1964) returns to his homeland and attends . after a “pretty good” season, in which he has not achieved victories but has left his ambition intact: he continues to feel “young” and fit at 57 years of age.

The laureate golfer had words to Jon rahm and Carlota Ciganda and he reflected on the present and future of Spanish golf minutes before starting a clinic organized by his sponsor Mitsubishi Electric at the Parador de Málaga Golf Club.

The season ended just two weeks ago. How are you?

At the moment, with ‘jet lag’. I finished competing a couple of weeks ago in Arizona, United States. Four days ago I was in the Dominican Republic and now here, in my land, since Sunday. Like at home.

In sports, how do you define your year 2021?

It has been a pretty good year. I haven’t had a win in 2021 but I’ve been in the top ten pretty much every week. I lost in the playoffs, second several times … it was a very positive year, even if there were no wins. Playing well, very happy on the field and enjoying it, which is the most important thing.

They are 33 years around the world, more than 900 tournaments played. How do you maintain that mentality and the illusion of continuing to win?

In this life, the luck of doing what you like and living on what you are passionate about maybe one percent of people have, and I am within that one percent. Golf is my life, it is everything. I don’t mind getting up in the morning, going to the gym, training, preparing to be in shape… I have been going around the world for 33 years and there are many sacrifices involved. I have missed a lot of raising my children. Being out of the family environment, my friends, for example.

We have Miguel Ángel Jiménez for a while, then.

I hope so. I still feel good, I still feel young. There we will continue. It’s been two weeks since the season ended and the next season is starting in January, in Hawaii. I still have the European circuit card, which is currently five or six tournaments a year -regular circuit-, and the rest I dedicate myself to playing in the United States. Although I still have one or two years left competing on the regular circuit.

What is your opinion of the golf scene in Spain?

I think overall it’s pretty good. I want to congratulate Carlota (Ciganda), champion of the Spanish Open that was held in Marbella. Also to Jon Rahm, for the season he has had as number one in the world. We have there a player with a very strong drive for golf. We always need to keep renewing and there was luck from Severiano Ballesteros here, with me, with Sergio García and other players who have been the engines of this sport in Europe.

What is being done well and what needs to be improved in today’s golf industry?

You can always improve. In golf you have to develop youth. It is the future. This is a sport in which you have to strive from childhood. We have to sow for tomorrow, and I try that a bit too, with circuits and clinics for them too.

Do you have any goals to meet?

I would have liked to win a Major on the regular circuit. It is something that is not currently going to happen, but for me the day to day is the most important thing.

The day you retire, how would you like to be remembered?

I had never thought about it. Well, I would like to be remembered as a man committed to his friends, to his family. And committed to the sport, to which he has given everything.