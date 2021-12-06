12/06/2021 at 2:24 PM CET

.

“We have a team of men who will know how to carry out a situation” like the one this Tuesday in the Champions League against Porto; a decisive duel, on the edge of the abyss, with the victory in Do Dragao as an indispensable factor, without three of its four centrals and in which Diego Simeone, the Atlético de Madrid coach, invited to believe that it is possible because he knows “character” and trusts “absolutely” in his players to overcome such a challenge on the last day.

“Words are useless, only facts are useful and I absolutely trust my team,” stressed the technician at the telematic press conference after training at the Ciudad Deportiva in the Madrid town of Majadahonda, where he confirmed the loss of Jose Maria Gimenez, for a contracture, to add them to Felipe Monteiro and Stefan savic in the center of defense. He is only fit in that position Mario Hermoso, to which he will add Geoffrey kondogbia to rearm the four behind in Porto.

Atlético is last in the classification of their group. You need to always win, in any scenario, to advance to the round of 16. If Milan beat Liverpool, then the challenge will require a scoring a goal wider than that achieved by the Italian side against the English bloc. Why believe in the classification? “Because I train with them, I know their character and I trust them,” Simeone replied.

They are the players of the rojiblanco team, which uncovered its crisis with the 1-2 loss to Mallorca, although the symptoms had already arisen for a long time. In his defense, in his attack and in his midfield. “I always consider that, when the team has a situation to improve, it goes through the whole team. I don’t just identify a defensive, midfield and forwards section. I always consider collective work and, the older it is, of them ten more the goalkeeper who are on the field, it helps to improve, either in the defensive or offensive phase, “said the coach, who maintains his balanced thinking.

“Never, since I played football and then became a coach, have I been excited by the praise or depressed by the criticism, which is part of what we do. I know what I want and, obviously, we are going to look for it.” , emphasized the Argentine coach, who, in the current difficult moment, aggravated by the defeat against Mallorca, has tried “more than anything to talk” with his players to correct the errors between that duel and the one that comes now, so definitive for him. Atlético’s future in the Champions League.

“We try to find the ways that lead us to feel good on the pitch, which is the most important and the only thing that matters to me, that we feel good on the pitch, that we can control the game of the match and, from there , things will appear naturally “, advanced the technician.

“Winning is always healthy. He does well. And we have a very important game with an opponent who competes very well, who is first in the Portuguese League. Milan, if I am not mistaken, is also first in the Italian league. We are facing each other. a group in which everyone is very strong, very well and we have to take the game to where we think we can do harm, “he said.

Opposite, Porto: “An extraordinary team that has been doing very well in previous seasons. Hand in hand with Conceiçao He has a job and a very strong defensive structure, he is very balanced in the middle of the court, with many people to recover the ball, generating an intense game from the counterattack or pressure, with a very good game speed … It is a very good team that generates a lot of game and that starts at the beginning of this last day as the most favorite of all, because it is the one that has the most points for Milan and us. “