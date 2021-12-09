12/09/2021 at 14:00 CET

Educating is Everything

We all want to provide our children the best preparation for life. Perhaps that is why the range of extracurricular activities is very wide, because in the future we want our children to know English, robotics, Chinese, music, practice some sport & mldr; But the truth is that fathers and mothers can do much more to prepare our children for life than enroll them in these activities. Every day in our homeschooling, we can build their confidence, meet their needs, teach them to make good decisions, and even train important skills.

Heike Freire: In open spaces, boys and girls develop all their capacities better

The expert in educational innovation defends an education in green, that is, more in contact with nature, because, she remembers, “it is an environment in which human beings have been perfecting and developing their body to adapt to it throughout history of Humanity & rdquor ;. Chinese, robotics, music or English are very important activities, but “we also have to think about their physical and mental well-being, trying to satisfy such basic biological needs as moving, playing or expressing their creativity & rdquor ;.

And, as Heike recalls, there is no way to look at how children spend it playing outdoors and how calm, active, creative, attentive, sociable and empathetic they are thanks to contact with nature. Heike insists that “contact with nature is integrated into the genetic memory of our species and children naturally display skills when they play outside: climbing trees, exploring territory, building a cabin, investigating bugs and plants. And, he concludes, to prepare our children for life, “There is no substitute for the experiences, learnings and experiences that boys and girls can have in a natural environment & rdquor ;.

Fernando Botella: Let’s teach our children to choose

The talent expert Fernando Botella believes that “life is the ability to choose what we do with our time & rdquor ;, so he believes that it is very important to teach our children to choose. Fernando says that there are two fundamental engines from which we can educate: from fear or from love. And, of course, he advocates educating from love, “from opening up a range of opportunities to be able to choose & rdquor ;. And it is that teaching to choose, to make decisions, to discard, but not from fear, but from love of life, is very important so that our children can go through life.

Cristina Gutiérrez: Train yourself to train them for life

The director of La Granja de Santa María de Palautordera and an expert in emotional education tells in a guide of several videos on our platform that fathers and mothers have two roles: to give unconditional love and to train our children for life . For this second role, we must choose what skills we want to train in our children (responsibility, self-esteem, inner strength, positive communication…) and practice and practice. But before all this, Cristina invites us educators to train in the skills that we would surely like a coach of our son to have: “confidence, empathy, emotional self-control, optimism & rdquor ;.

Keys for our children to be better prepared for life

In summary, if we want to prepare our children for life, we can:

1.- Promote their self-confidence offering positive messages and not overprotecting them, understanding the error as an opportunity to learn and rejecting that the engine from which we educate is the fear that paralyzes.

2.- Satisfy your fundamental needs as boys and girls, free play with equals, contact with Nature and non-directed activities, which increases their physical and mental well-being and fosters their creativity, tranquility, sociability and optimism.

3.- Offer opportunities for our children to train skills that we want them to have for life, being consistent with long-term goals and our short-term actions (for example, if I want to train their responsibility, it doesn’t seem like a good idea to ask what homework they have at school if you’ve forgotten to write them down) .

4.- Understand that we, fathers and mothers, must also train skills to be an example for our sons and daughters. It seems like a good idea to think that the people in charge of the task of educating train our empathy, our confidence, our emotional self-control and our optimism, as proposed by Cristina Gutiérrez.