11/14/2021 at 12:42 AM CET

Spanish boxing has lived a Saturday that will go down in history for the spectacular KO victory for Kiko Martínez in Sheffield against the champion Kid Galahad to proclaim the IBF featherweight world champion and that comes weeks after the triumph against Mikey García of a Sandor Martín who commented on the fight for DAZN.

Thus, Alicante equaled the mythical Javier Castillejo as the only boxer capable of proclaiming himself universal champion in two different weights after having done so three times in the past decade in the super bantamweight.

Considered one of the greatest Spanish boxers of all time (if not the best), the ‘Lynx of Parla’ he had slipped his universal belts on the super welterweight and then the middle.

Filled with joy and accompanied by his corner, Kiko Martínez appeared before the DAZN microphones after knocking down Galahad in the fifth round with a brutal right in the middle of the ‘pear’ that ended up giving him the victory by KO in the first seconds of the sixth after a new and definitive fall of the British.

“It will have been a surprise to everyone except me. I have worked as a monk for the last three years and have taken care of myself 365 days a year. My wife has helped me a lot, to take care of my anxieties and not have problems “, highlighted ‘La Sensacion’.

Kiko Martínez recalled that in his defeat against Gary Russell “he cut me off, but he didn’t throw me away, but that day I was better than ever and today I was also very strong. I don’t know if I’ll be the greatest in the history of Spain, but I want to be very close to Castillejo, who is the greatest and is also my idol“.

With humility as great as his fists are, the new icon of Spanish boxing insisted that whatever you do “the greatest will always remain Castillejo. I will always be behind, because he marked a before and after for Spanish boxing. “

Regarding his future plans, Kiko Martínez recalled that he has “a signed commitment” and that will be waiting for what your team negotiates and that “they will choose my next event.”

In this sense, the great former world champion Sergio ‘Maravilla’ Martínez He is the one in charge of these issues and the man from Alicante was very happy to have been able to have him on the corner yesterday. What a great team are the Alicante and the ‘most Spanish’ Argentine in boxing!