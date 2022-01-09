01/09/2022 at 10:31 CET

The Spanish tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza, champion of the WTA Masters in Guadalajara (Mexico), begins the new season in the Sydney tournament, in preparation for the Australian Open, “with the same objectives as always, to win the great titles.”

“I don’t feel that every year that I start I have different goals or that I start from scratch. A career is a continuation and a progression. I feel that I have the same great goals that I had since I started playing in the WTA, which is to win the greats. titles, get titles that I don’t have yet, “he said in a statement.

THE GARBIÑE CALENDAR FOR 2022

After the Australian tour, Garbiñe He plans to play in Dubai, Doha, Indian Wells, and Miami, to start the clay court season in Charleston and continue in Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros. He will play in Berlin to prepare for Wimbledon.

After a week in Australia, Muguruza warns that “the conditions here are very different from Europe” but assures that he is looking forward “to the start of the season.”

About his preseason work, he noted: “Even though I was at the resort, I went to the gym, I never stopped training. I had to give my body rest but you can’t stand up completely, because it’s like a great shock to do nothing. So I kept The workouts a bit. You need at least three weeks to rest and then start to get into the rhythm, especially if you just finished the year so late. “

“The preseason and the holidays helped me to recover from that long and difficult year with the bubbles and restrictions and some tournaments without an audience and others with. It was a year a bit of a roller coaster,” he added.

Asked about her victory at the Guadalajara Masters, Garbiñe observed: “Obviously, a victory is a victory, and winning a great tournament gives you certainty, confidence and motivation. I really want to maintain or try to maintain that level and that style of play.”

Taking stock of 2021, she declared herself very satisfied: “I played well. Of course, it is necessary to play well to have a good season. I felt that yes, I played my style of play. I feel that I also adapted better to the moments in which I could not do my style of play, I found a way to stay in the games at all times and I never felt that it was not going the way I wanted it & rdquor ;.

“I think that’s maybe confidence. But you can’t always do your style of play. There are times when you have to adapt and you have to be open to that. I feel like last year I was very open to any difficult moment, open to handle it in the best way I could, and that’s it & rdquor ;, he argued.

Looking at the Australian Open, which starts on January 17 in Melbourne, she admits that she does not have “a sweet memory of 2020, that’s for sure” because it was “a tough tournament” for her, who lost the final against the American. Sofia Kenin. “I started on a very regular basis and managed to improve in each round, and then I found myself in the final. A very strange final too. But I am certain that I can play well here, and I felt a lot of support from the public. It was incredible and I hope. be able to win here one day & rdquor ;.

When talking about favorites, Garbiñe said the australian Ashleigh barty, world number one and who just won in Adelaide, “She is maintaining her level in a very good way. She has great tennis, she is a very talented player. It is always difficult to face her. I really want to face her because that is will mean that we are in the final rounds of the & rdquor; tournament.