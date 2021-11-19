LOS ANGELES (November 18, 2021) – Undefeated super welterweight contender Sebastian “La Torre Infernal” Fundora plans to make the most of his opportunity to face a high-caliber opponent like the immaculate Sergio Garcia in the Elimination match for the WBC Super Welterweight World Title which will be the co-main event of the SHOWTIME PPV headlined by Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz live and direct from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

“Of course, I consider this fight to be one step higher,” said Fundora. “(García) is for a reason number two in the WBC ranking, and I want to show them that I will be a world champion. This will be the next step towards my goal ”.

Fundora is 23 years old and has had a meteoric rise in the rankings while making a reputation as a must-see attraction by having several action-packed matches. Fundora has prevailed in four fights in a row, three of them stopping his opponent before the final bell, after drawing a split decision against Jamontay Clark in August 2019, he became the first boxer to stop Nathaniel Gallimore in his career and he comes from dominating veteran Jorge Cota in May of this year.

“We just want to keep winning and moving up with every fight,” Fundora said. “I stay ready for whatever comes. We returned to the gym immediately after fighting Cota. I never worry about over training or things like that, as we maintain a consistent base of demanding training. “

Fundora comes from a family with deep roots in boxing, since both of his parents and his 19-year-old younger sister Gabriela knew how to be or are boxers today. Gabriela is 4-0 as a professional, and she is one of the people in his inner circle who helps him stay focused as he navigates the waters of his professional career.

“My parents taught me that if you respect sport, sport will return that respect to you,” Fundora recalled. “They also taught me that work and dedication pay off and are shown in every fight. I have learned that I will improve every day as long as I stick to my plan ”.

Fundora is a boxer from Coachella, California, and hopes that one of the most popular cities in the world of music festivals also knows how to be recognized for having a great boxer. He will return to fight in Southern California for the second consecutive time after defeating Cota at Carson during their most recent appointment. Fundora smacks her lips when she thinks of what it will be like to fight in friendly lands once again, and this time on the grand stage of the mighty STAPLES Center.

“This is my house,” said Fundora. “Fighting in Southern California twice in a row is great. I went to the STAPLES Center to see Vasyl Lomachenko fight a while ago, and that stadium has a great atmosphere. I’m sure that on December 5 people will be even louder, and I’m super excited to have this opportunity to give my fans a great show. “

Fundora knows that he must be patient and continue to improve until he has a chance to fight for the title while the championship belts of the 154-pound division belong to Jermell Charlo with the WBC, IBF and WBA and to Argentine Brian Castaño in the WBO after the draw of the fight between Charlo and Castaño for the undisputed title televised on SHOWTIME in July of this year.

“I’ll be ready when the opportunity to fight for the title comes,” said Fundora. “I would love to fight against Charlo or Castaño, but a priori I only focus on taking things one at a time and facing whoever has those belts in their power when I have to measure myself against him.”

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, GTD Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on sale now through AXS.com.