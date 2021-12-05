12/05/2021 at 22:54 CET

Dutch Max verstappen (Red Bull), leader of the Formula One World Cup, who was second in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, declared in Jeddah, about the controversial incident he starred in when he had to return position to English Lewis hamilton (Mercedes), winner this Sunday, that he “wanted to let him pass”, but that the seven-time British world champion “did not” “want to overtake him.”

“It has been a race in which things have happened that I do not agree with. But it is what it is”; declared, after the chaotic, crazy and controversial test fought in Jeddah, on the shores of the Red Sea, Verstappen; that adds the same points as Hamilton (369.5), but continues to lead by counting nine victories this year, one more than the captain of Mercedes, with whom the title will be played next Sunday at Yas Marina, venue of the Grand Prix Abu Dhabi, the last of the season.

“I tried to give it my all on the track, but I had nothing clear if the tires would last until the end,” said ‘Mad Max’, called to testify, together with the Englishman, before the stewards, after the race. About the incident, the pilot from the Netherlands pointed out. “I wanted to let him pass and he didn’t want to overtake me. And we touched.”

“I don’t understand what happened at that time,” he explained, moments after getting out of the car, Verstappen, who left the tense podium ceremony early at the Jeddah circuit.

“Now we are tied and it is clear that the World Cup will be decided there,” said the young Dutch star, referring to the last race of the year, next Sunday in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. “We hope to have a good weekend in Abu Dhabi,” he said. Verstappen after finishing second in the penultimate race of the year.

The Dutchman received the ‘Driver of the day’ award from fans. “Fortunately the fans are clear about what racing is, because what happened today is incredible. I’m just trying to race and this sport these days is more about penalties than racing. For me this is not Formula 1,” he said .