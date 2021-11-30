Related news

On February 23, the most mediatic golfer of all, the American Tiger Woods, he lived the scare of his life. Nine months have passed since the serious traffic accident that he suffered and that caused significant injuries to his right leg. To this day, he continues with his recovery and has spoken about it and what happened in an interview with the Golf Digest portal.

Tiger Woods does not throw in the towel and believes that he will be able to play again: “I think something that would be very realistic, to go back to playing on the PGA Tour again one day, although not full time anymore, but choosing tournaments, like Ben Hogan did. Pick a few tournaments a year and play in them. I’ve been training on that and prepared for it. I think I’ll have to play like this from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality, I understand and accept it, “he says. .

In fact, he is aware that the result has been much more positive than it could be due to the severity of the accident and the injuries: “There was a point where, I couldn’t tell you if at 50 percent, but I was close to having left walking on one leg from the hospital, “he recalls.

Image of Tiger Woods’ car after the accident

What he rules out is going back to competing against the best: “I don’t have to compete and play against the best in the world to have a fantastic life. After my back surgery, I had to climb Everest one more time. I had to do it and do it. I did. This time, I don’t think my body can handle this Everest, and that’s okay. I can still play golf. I will be able, if my leg is okay, to play a tournament here or there. But as for climbing the mountain again towards the elite again and back to the top, I think that is not a realistic expectation for me. “

As for his recovery, he clarifies that he still has a long process to go through: “I have to go very far, I am not even in the middle of my recovery. I have to develop my muscles and my nerves of what I have to do with my leg. I can walk on my own but still have a hard time raising or lowering it. The next step is to be able to walk without problems and without risk, but that will still take time. I can hit with the chip, putt and do other things like swings , but I still don’t have stamina. Because I haven’t developed it yet, especially in golf. I haven’t done enough work and I get tired. When my right leg gets tired, it’s time to stop. When the leg gets stronger, sometimes back problems appear. It’s a difficult road, but I’m happy to see Charlie playing again or spend an hour or two without anyone talking and listening to the birds singing. I missed him. “

From Tiger to Charlie

The accident has given Tiger Woods another perspective on life and, surely, his wish is now to see his son Charlie follow in his footsteps: “I went to tournaments to see him play and I saw some of his shots and I said: ‘How are you hitting such long strokes? ‘ He had to go see them. He’s doing very well, but if he has a bad hole, he loses his temper and his character leads him to another shot, and another shot, and it gets complicated. I said, ‘Son, I don’t care how angry you are. you are. Your head will be able to refocus when you focus on the next stroke. That is all that matters, and that that stroke should be the most important of your life and almost more important than breathing, and once you understand that, you will improve. ‘And as the summer progressed, he has been improving a lot. “

