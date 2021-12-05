12/05/2021

Act. At 22:15 CET

Mbappé was very close to leaving PSG this past summer. In fact, it was what the player wanted. He has expressed it on more than one occasion. The last one, in an interview with Thierry Henry on the program ‘Amazon Dimanche Soir’.

“Disappointed with not going out? A little. It’s not easy. Whatever happened, I was going to play for a great club. People asked me if I wasn’t very disappointed – Yes, a little at first when I wanted to leave, but I wasn’t there. playing at National. I’m in a team that wants to win the Champions League. I am also Parisian, I feel great, but I wanted to discover something else, “said the French star.

His possible departure in the direction of Real Madrid was not the only topic discussed in the interview. Regarding his performance and that of France in the European Championship, Mbappé assured that “I discussed a lot with my parents after the European Championship and the penalty. I wondered if I had to get out of the selection. But I focused on other things and knew that what I could strengthen myself was to show it on the pitch. My parents knew I wanted to leave, but they told me to focus on the field again. “

Likewise, the Frenchman also spoke about his ego and his role in the hat trick with Messi and Neymar. “I am the top assistant in Ligue 1, in the Champions League as well. That is proof that I am not someone selfish who only thinks about scoring goals. I can do even better. If I am the team boss? It is difficult, because when you are in a team with Neymar and Messi is different, To proclaim yourself a boss is audacious. Saying that you are the boss matters little. The objective is that the three of us are in the best conditions. “