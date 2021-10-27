10/26/2021 at 8:10 PM CEST

Artur Lopez

David de Gea, Manchester United goalkeeper, he lives installed at the top for the last decade. Since his signing for the ‘red devils’ in 2011, he has been guarding the United goal without interruption, despite the fact that Dean henderson He came to threaten his ownership last year. However, the promise of United missed the Eurocup due to a hip injury, and also the preseason with the English team for falling ill with coronavirus.

The importance of De Gea in a team in constant reconstruction is such that he won four-time Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award, Awarded by Manchester United fans. No player had lifted the award four times, or three times in a row.

Now, the goalkeeper still has pending subjects in his career, which place him one point below myths such as Manuel Neuer. Precisely, the former teammate of the Spanish goalkeeper, Bastian Schweinsteiger has related on ‘BBC Radio 5 Live’ an anecdote that illustrates the self-demand of the Madrid goalkeeper: “When I first arrived at Manchester United, De Gea said: ‘Tell me, am I better than Neuer?’. I replied in plan: ‘No, you’re not. It’s a different level. ‘ I was furious but I explained why. Every time he played a good game he asked me again, and I repeated that he was not yet at that level. “

Despite De Gea’s great career in England, the goalkeeper has failed to raise a Champions League with the ‘Red Devils’. It’s more, the last trophy of the Madrilenian with the English team dated 2017, when he raised the Europa League under the baton of José Mourinho.

An enviable record

Instead, Neuer has proclaimed himself the winner of the Champions League twice, in addition to leading Bayern Munich’s hegemony in the Bundesliga, with nine consecutive championships. The German archer also touched the sky with the German National Team at the 2014 World Cup, with which he is also the undisputed starter ahead of Ter Stegen. The Spanish goalkeeper, substitute in the ‘Red’, He has not yet managed to match all these milestones, without discussing his excellent level.