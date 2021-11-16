11/16/2021 at 3:52 PM CET

EP

New day of the trial for the death of the mayor of Llanisco, Javier Ardines, in August 2018. This Tuesday they went before the court neighbors and friends of the deceased, a neighbor of the victim has indicated that “after six in the morning, between six fifteen or six thirty, he heard voices, at least two men, speaking very loudly on the road“Shortly after, at eight o’clock, her husband found the body” lying in a pool of blood and looking very bad. “

There are now nine sessions of this media trial against the four accused of murdering the llanisco councilor. On the bench sit Pedro Nieva as the alleged inducer of the crime, Jesús Muguruza, accused of being the intermediary with the two alleged perpetrators of the death of Ardines, Maamar Kelii and Djilali Benatia. All four face a 25-year prison sentence..

The woman who gave a statement that Tuesday explained, to questions from the defense of Pedro Nieva, accused of inducing the crime, that that day she got up at 6 in the morning because she could not sleep and began to cook. “After a while I heard voices as if they had entered the garden of my house, very loud voices without understanding what was being said. I thought they had entered the house, they were at least two people and male voices. When I went to tell my husband I stopped hearing them so I didn’t say anything to him, “he said.

After her, her husband gave a statement that he explained that when he went out for a walk, the dog turned and it was when he realized the presence of a body lying on the road.

“I went out in the morning with the dog and the dog turned around, that’s when I saw that there was a body on the road, in the middle of a pool of blood and looking very bad. At that moment I did not realize that it was Javier, “he said.

Has explained that He returned home for his cell phone to call 112. He has also reported that the doctor who treated him by phone ordered him to check if the body had a pulse and if he was breathing. “He ordered me to turn it over to see if I breathed, he insisted but I told him that I did not touch anything at all and thank goodness I did not. I hung up and the Civil Guard has arrived,” he explained to the court.

Another neighbor who lives in a chalet near that of the Ardines family and on the road where the body was found has also indicated that he got up several times that night because “the dogs would not stop barking.”

“I have two dogs that were barking at night and I got up twice to see what happened, I looked from the window of the house, I saw that they barked at the road but it is dark and nothing can be seen, “he explained.

This young man has stated that at the time he already gave a statement to the Civil Guard, where he had acknowledged having had problems “some time ago” with the victim. “If I got to know that years later my statement was going to appear in the press, it would have been more discreet,” he said.

Work buddy

In the day of this Tuesday he has also testified the sailor that Javier Ardines had on his ship, La Bramadoria. Asked by Pedro Nieva’s lawyer if he had heard the rumors that linked Ardines to the cache of drug bundles that had appeared in the area, he said that he had, but before the councilor’s death.

The young man has related that On the day of Ardines’ death, he had arranged to meet him to fish and did not know that a woman was going to accompany them so that they could take photos from the boat.

That woman has also given a statement assuring that she had met with Javier Ardines at 6.15 in the morning in front of his house. Seeing that he was late at 6.45, he called him on the phone and sent him messages but he did not reply. So she went home and told her husband that he is a doctor and that day he had a guard.

“My husband was on duty and he was the one they called and at 9 in the morning he called me to tell me. He told me ‘Ardines died’, at first I thought it was his father, but he already told me, no, the one who died was Javier, “he said.

He explained that he had a “very friendly” relationship with Javier Ardines and his wife and also agreed with the accused Pedro Nieva, because “he was also from the summer gang.”

The trial will continue next Thursday at 10 in the morning.