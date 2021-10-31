10/31/2021 at 21:20 CET

.

Vicente Moreno, coach of Espanyol, regretted the defeat against Getafe, made self-criticism by ensuring that he did not succeed with the tactical approach and acknowledged that his team “was not well” at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum.

Getafe beat Espanyol with two goals from Enes Unal, the first from Chilean and the second after a good pass by Carlos Alena, while the Catalan team scored through the central Sergi Gómez.

“We have not done many things well. I would start with the approach. Surely I was not right knowing the rival we had in front of and where the paths were going. In the second half we tried to change, we started better, there was only the action of the goal in terms of what they had, but we weren’t right to score, “he said Vicente Moreno, at a press conference.

“In the second half there have been phases, not a good game, because the rival is intense, but we have played in the opposite field although without creating many chances,” said the Espanyol coach, who assured that today they did not give the performance that the fans they deserve.

“We have to try not to always be in those ups and downs although we must be the ones who try not to be like that. We are winning more points at home than away and we must change the dynamics,” he said.

Espanyol could not count on Getafe with Raúl de Tomás, the team’s top scorer with six goals this season and who was suspended. “He is an important player but we do not like to cry or complain when someone is not available. With Raúl, if I’m wrong, it would have been the same,” he said. dark, who did not want to enter to assess the arbitration performance for adding eight minutes of discount.

“Total respect if the referee considers that those were the minutes to add. Then each team defends its own, some the marker and others try to score to tie. There is no reproach or complaint,” he concluded.