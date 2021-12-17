

A minor recounts the difficult moment he lived under the protection of ICE.

Photo: Scott Olson / .

A immigrant adolescent from Nicaragua, whose name is not known for fear that the incident will affect his asylum application, revealed to Noticias Telemundo Investiga the hard time he lived while the Immigration and Customs Control Service kept him under guard.

In an interview with the aforementioned media, the 16-year-old young man stated that He was terrified after being separated from his parents for several weeks: “I was terrified of being alone in another country, without my mother and without my father.”

He also pointed out that when he arrived as an immigrant to the United States with his parents in search of a better life He never imagined that he would go through something like this.

The attorney for both the parents and the teenager revealed that they not only separated their client from his family, but also they processed him as an adult where they kept him under guard in two detention centers of the Immigration and Customs Control Service, ICE, for several weeks.

In one of the detention centers the young man spent 18 days in a lonely cell, where not only did he stop having communication, but he could not see the sunlight: “I felt that I lost my mother, my father, my brothers, my friends, everything. I felt like I was never going to leave the place. I looked at that closed door and went into a depression, my body was shaking and it wouldn’t go away. I couldn’t even cry anymore, I wanted to die at that moment ”.

It is known that the adolescent and his family arrived at the Texas border last September seeking asylum due to police repression in Nicaragua and they crossed when the river is almost dry, alongside other immigrants. Once in the US they turned themselves in to the authorities seeking asylum.

The authorities for their part doubted that they were a family and questioned the age of the young man without stopping, despite presenting official documents that testified to it, even the boy’s mother said that the agents tore up the document.

“They started to tell me, ‘Tell us your real age.’ And about 20 times I repeated the same thing: 16 years, 16 years … They got mad at me and told me that they were going to take me and my family to jail for 10 years, and that they were leaving to deport me, “said the young man.

After the events, an ICE spokesperson told the aforementioned media that: “Although ICE has found cases of adults who claim to be minors and minors who were initially processed as adults, cases like these are exceptional ”.

