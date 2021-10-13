Related news

Jon rahm it has become the greatest exponent of Spanish golf. In addition, for a few months, he is also the number one player in the ranking. Achievements that few could imagine and that have been enough to make history with an entire career ahead of him. For this reason, Rafael Nadal probably does not believe now that there was a day in which he clearly beat the Basque golfer during a match.

The anecdote, unknown so far, has been revealed by Jon Rahm himself in the blog he shares with the Basque Federation. In it, Barrika recalls how his first meeting with Nadal was and how the Balearic, a great golf fan, barely left options for a Rahm who was then a university student. Thanks to the tennis player, Rahm managed to enter one of the most exclusive clubs in the world and admire a landscape that only Nadal spoiled with his victory.

“The opportunity to play with Jon rahm comes through Ricardo Relinque. “Rahm relates that he was considering including someone from Relinque’s team on his staff.” I was at the Uni, at Arizona State, and we went from San Diego to Palms Springs because Rafa was playing tennis. in Palm Springs. “It was the Spaniard who asked him to play and he couldn’t say no to a person he admired.

Such was Rahm’s passion for Nadal that, according to the number one in the world of golf, the only book that had been read in its entirety so far was the biography of Manacor. “We went to a place called Porcupine Creek. It’s the garden of Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle. It’s a very private club where tennis players stay. ”And there, in an area where only a few manage to enter, everything happened.

Jon’s great fear

Rahm was nervous and eager to ask. Possibly that feeling that many little ones will now experience when they approach the Barrika. “I was excited, saying: ‘Buah I’m going to play with Rafa, lots of questions, what am I going to learn…’. But that was quite different.” So much so that Nadal did not take prisoners.

“In 18 holes he spoke to me the least. He wanted to win me and that’s it. And he beat me. I hit him eight shots and on the 13th tee he was four under par on the course and I was one less. […]. I tried to talk to him, ask him about the book and he… nothing, with maximum determination, thinking only of winning, “says Jon Rahm on his blog.

His only wish is to play with Nadal again. “I was quite welcoming …, super impressed, playing with Rafa.” For this reason, he hopes to be able to take revenge as soon as possible to meet a friend again. Now, yes, with Jon Rahm being number one in the world and having placed himself at the top of the history of the discipline in Spain.

