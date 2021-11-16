11/16/2021 at 22:45 CET

The Hearing of Zaragoza has resumed this Tuesday the trial against Nosa Churchill Osarenmwida, the neighbor of the Aragonese capital that a year ago murdered his 3-year-old daughter after cutting her throat at the family home on Domingo Ram Street. The defendant’s wife and mother of the minor He has acknowledged to the members of the popular jury that “he felt fear & rdquor ;, as soon as he saw him take the knife. “He was very aggressive & rdquor ;, he recalled. The 37-year-old man, who confessed to the crime on Monday, was facing a reviewable permanent prison sentence that the prosecutor José Luis Hedo announced, although this Tuesday has changed and has proposed 18 years in jail and another five years of probation. He has considered that the incomplete defense of mental disorder can be applied, as proposed by the defense lawyer, Carmen Sánchez Herrero, who has requested that he enter the psychiatric penitentiary of Fontcalent (Alicante) and not in a normal prison. The verdict will presumably be on Wednesday.

Although when he slaughtered the minor he did so in silence, the defendant’s wife has affirmed that “previously he said strange things”, although she does not know the reason for his behavior because he had never told her that he had a diagnosis of schizophrenia. Of course, he added that “he knew he was going to the hospital” and that he was taking medication. “He was a good father,” said the woman, who has not been able to determine if that night “gave an outbreak” to Nosa Churchill Osarenmwida.

Both the representative of the public prosecutor’s office and the defense have asked the woman to describe the events that occurred that night and the hours before. He did not notice anything strange, although they were only together inside the house, located at number 76 Domingo Ram street in the Delicias neighborhood, for dinner because they had both been on the street each by their own side. “I threw the children to bed because the next day we had to get up early and he was on the balcony talking on the phone with his sister, then he entered, He picked up the knife and stabbed it into her. I saw everything, “he asserted, while he detailed that he sent her to go to sleep, but she did not want to.

“I saw the girl dying”

The two policemen who first arrived at the scene of the crime have indicated that the girl “was dying.” “He had two bleeding wounds, one on his chest and one on his neck.”These two agents of the Citizen Security Brigade of the Higher Police Headquarters of Aragon have affirmed that they gave her the first assistance while the 061 ambulance arrived. The minor died two hours later in the Maternal and Child hospital.

In parallel, the Higher Police Headquarters of Aragon launched a search and capture device for the suspect, since after the murder he ran away from the place. One of the agents, the one who arrested him, stressed that As soon as they got out of the patrol car, Nosa Churchill Osarenmwida snapped at them: “I have killed my daughter.” He added that his demeanor was “calm.”

Forensics: “I knew what I was doing”

The forensics of the Aragon Institute of Legal Medicine (IMLA) have highlighted that Nosa Churchill Osarenmwida “knew what he was doing and was able to avoid it”, although they propose that is admitted to the Fontcalent penitentiary in Alicante, which is the place where all those convicted with mental illness enter. In fact, they have said that he needs psychological treatment, although at no time have they come to say that he has schizophrenia.

In fact, they have affirmed that “it was a time bomb” because it presented a picture of stress, drug use, financial problems, the suspicion of his wife’s infidelity and a delusional thought about a supposed divine voice that encouraged him to kill. However, they have ruled out a psychotic component since murders of this type “are very violent.” “Corpses are usually seen with up to 50 stab wounds, but in this case they were two very accurate and after having chosen the target, which was the girl,” said the specialist.