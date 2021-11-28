11/28/2021 at 17:19 CET

.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Neymar, who this Sunday had to leave the match against Saint-Étienne on a stretcher after a tackle by Yvann Maçon, said shortly after on his Instagram account that he must recover but that he will return “better”.

“It’s time to recover. Unfortunately, these setbacks are part of an athlete’s life. Now I have to raise my head and move forward. I will come back better and stronger,” said the Brazilian player, who in one of the three photos he posted on that social network appears on the floor with signs of pain.

The Parisian number 10 sprained his left ankle after a tackle from Maçon. Unable to walk and in tears, he was removed from the grass in the 87th minute of the game, the first for the Spanish Sergio Bouquets as a starter in the Parisian team and that PSG won by 1-3.

Since his arrival in the French capital in August 2017 after the payment of 222 million euros to Barcelona, ​​the highest transfer in history, the Brazilian has suffered several significant injuries.

Among others, in February 2018 he fractured the fifth metatarsal of his foot in a match against Marseille and was out for three months.

In January 2019 he suffered the same injury in a cupbearer match against Strasbourg that took him away from the pitch for three months again and in June of that year a torn right ankle ligament in a friendly between Brazil and Qatar forced him to miss the Copa América with his team and the start of the season with PSG.